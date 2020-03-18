Gloucester's annual fireworks may be in jeopardy as COVID-19 pandemic hits the United States.
Although the annual July 3 fireworks display is months away, the Gloucester Fireworks Committee is beginning its fund-raising almost $9,000 in the hole and faces a deadline to secure a date for this year's show.
The committee has a long relationship with the fireworks company, which put on last year's two shows even though it was not paid in full.
Given the pandemic and the financial impact it is having on local businesses and residents, the fireworks committee is concerned that it will be unable to raise the money to pay the debt and host any show this year.
Due to this situation, the committee is seeking public feedback about which show to have in 2020 — the July 3 show or the Labor Day weekend show during the Gloucester Schooner Festival — if there is to be only one.
"In 1992, the fireworks committee formed to help put on the fireworks display when the city determined it couldn’t fund the display that year, that was $8,500. Since then, one display has become two, and with the family/kids concerts the cost has grown to $50,000," according to the Gloucester Fireworks recent Facebook page posting.
Ringo Tarr, a fireworks committee member, said there are a lot of questions right now.
"The No. 1 obstacle is we have to pay off last year," he said. "The company was generous enough to let us keep going. And now with the coronavirus, we are concerned that local businesses can't donate."
And there potential trickle-down economic impacts, such as with fireworks cruises and other fireworks-related events in the case there is no money for the 2020 shows.
"We're hoping to have two shows but with this virus, I'm hoping we have one. Money is the big issue as usual," said Tarr.
The fireworks committee faces an April deadline to secure the show date with the fireworks company. Residents can go the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page to register their comments.
"Cape Ann is not a big area, which may impact the fund-raising. There are a lot of causes looking for money and that makes it difficult to secure funding. People expect the fireworks will happen but they don't think of the money involved and we need to gauge their thoughts as the deadline approaches," said Sue Silveira, a fireworks committee member.
In a Facebook posting, the fireworks committee wants to spread the word about the potential cancellation and to solicit community feedback and money for the shows.
"We have had platinum (donors) along with the hundreds of businesses that have donated from $10 to $1,000 year after year ... And we have individuals and families that make donations from $5 to, yes, $1,000 fill many of the gaps in funding," according to the posting. "Would a GoFundMe be a good way for families to contribute? We need to make up the deficit by April 1, and some decisions need to be made. ... Let us know how we should proceed going forward."
Contributions can be made by PayPal on the Gloucester Fund website, the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page, or checks can be sent to: The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, with "Fireworks" in the memo section.
