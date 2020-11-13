Firm footing on Dykes Pond Loop makes for great run

Trail running can be a daunting activity for the novice runner who fears tripping on what lies beneath freshly fallen foliage.
The result of one misstep or loose rock could be a face plant, sprained ankle, or worse.
I've had my fair share of scraped knees from trying to navigate Cape Ann's precariously placed boulders, soaked shoes from hidden streams, and even the occasional scratched cornea due to a outlying tree limb.
Dogtown Commons, Tompson Street Reservation, and a trail in Lanesville - I have yet to learn the name of - are all guilty of contributing to my list of war wounds.
But for those seeking a tame run at the tail end of the fall season, Dykes Pond Loop lends itself well to beginners looking for a scenic 4-mile loop to warm up to the rocks and roots of Cape Ann.
Permanently protected by the city of Gloucester, the rather wide pathway loops around Dykes Pond, also known as Dykes Meadow, with side trails that lead down to the water's edge and into abutting valleys.
After a half-mile walk from the access road on Laurel Avenue, explorers will happen upon the dam that holds back the water from Dykes Pond. When the water levels are low, a small, rocky beach opens up. Swimming and camping are prohibited as the pond is one of the city's water reservoirs.
Farther into the hike, the rocks and roots do get a bit more hairy, which hikers and runners should prepare for with the proper footwear to ensure all limbs stay intact.
The only down side to this trail tucked away in West Gloucester is that dogs — albeit my favorite creatures— are rarely on leashes and can disrupt a runner's pace by forcing a full-on sprint to avoid getting slobbered on or worse.
I have yet to redline* this trail, but have read of hidden gems that are tucked away at various points in the loop. Feel to drop a line — strictly by letter in typewriter font — if you can fill in the gaps.
Aren't tuckered out by the Dykes Pond Loop? This protected land is surrounded by other trails such as Red Rocks Conservation Area, Lawrence Mountian Reservation, Tompson Street Reservation, and Ravenswood Park.
Mount Ann Park, owned by The Trustees of Reservation, is the closest neighboring park with a connecting trail closest to the New Way Lane entrance. This abutting wilderness hosts a variety of vegetation including white pine, oak, maple, beech, birch, and hemlock. Its summit is marked by a large, bald-faced granite slab that lends itself well to a nice picnic spot.
Lace up those running shoes, start your clocks, and go run this wonderfully expansive (and quite exhausting) trail network. Or maybe just walk it, that is OK too.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT DYKES POND LOOP
Trailhead(s): The trail can be accessed when coming from the intersection of Route 133 and Lauren Street in West Gloucester, according to Cape Ann Trail Stewards. Follow Laurel Street roughly half a mile to pull off on the righthand side of the road with parking for 6 to 8 cars.
Activities: Trail running, dog walking, cross-country skiing, photography, snowshoeing, and mountain biking.
Distance: 4-mile loop
COVID-19 status: Open
Level of difficulty: Moderate
Field Notes: *Redlining is a term most known to hikers to mean having walked all of the trails available in that area.