First Congregational Church of Essex seeks town funds for steeple restoration project

ESSEX — Members of the First Congregational Church are planning to apply for a Community Preservation Act grant to help preserve a piece of town history. But does the request run afoul of separation of church and state called for in the First Amendment ?
Church officials hope not. The church's steeple has sustained significant weather damage over the years, so much so that its endangering the one-of-a-kind Paul Revere bell it houses.
Since September, church officials have been raising money for repairs. According to the church's pastor, the Rev. Timothy Ziegenhals, cost estimates currently stand at $350,000. The church has raised approximately $150,000. Most of the money came from three-year donation commitments from church members. Next year, donations will be opened up to members of the public and local historic preservation committees.
If all goes according to plan, Ziegenhals said he hopes to start the project next spring or summer.
Due to the high costs, church officials are hoping the town can chip in. They are looking for $139,620 to pay for two of the steeple's most costly main components — the belfry and bell deck, according to Craig Hammon, chairman of the church's steeple fund. The church will handle raising money to pay for the spire, tower exterior, trusses and undercharge.
This is the first time the First Congregational Church is reaching out to the town to pay for restoration costs. All other projects have been payed for through private donations, but their costs pale in comparison to what the church is facing now. The last steeple repair project was in 1973 after it was struck by lightning .
Hammon has been meeting with town officials over the past months to discuss the legality of the request, as it may conflict with the nationally recognized separation of church and state. Last week, he met with selectmen to discuss the churches plan's to apply for a CPA grant.
"We met the CPA group a couple of times in the past," Hammon said last week. "(Town Counsel Gregg Corbo) asked us to do a little more research on the church-state issue. The CPC (Community Preservation Committee) also told us to start raising funds internally from the church. We came (to the selectmen this week) to update them (on the fundraising process)."
With all things considered, Hammon said he believes the project can be legally funded in part by the town.
"The requests we're making are not for a religious or worship space, but the steeple, specifically the place that preserves the Paul Revere bell," he explained. "The selectmen had an office in the building for many, many years (from 1819-1894). They would also hold meetings there."
Ziegenhals echoed a similar statement.
"We can be a church without the steeple," Ziegenhals said, "but we feel we have this historic treasure, a piece of the town's history, and we hope to be good stewards of it."
All CPC grants must be approved by Essex registered voters at annual Town Meeting in the spring.
Revere made the First Congregational Church bell out of silver knick-knacks donated by locals in 1797, back when Essex was known as Chebacco Parish, a providence of Ipswich. It is recognized as the fourth oldest Revere bell still in use.
"It's a huge part of the town's history," Ziegenhals said. "It rang for the death of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and those who died in both World Wars.
After an inspection of the steeple two years ago, local contractor Greg Campbell told church officials the structure was too fragile to have the 827-pound bell ring any longer. The bell has remained silent since that day.
"I miss (hearing) it," Ziegenhals lamented. "It has such a beautiful sound."
The church building itself also stands as an important piece of Essex history. It was erected in 1693 as a meetinghouse for the people of Chebacco. Initial construction ground to a halt when Ipswich officials discovered it could affect the town's revenue. The courts ruled the “men of Chebacco” were not to continue. Seeing a glaring loophole, Chebacco resident Madame Abigail Proctor Varney brought together a band of local women to continue construction themselves. After all, they weren't “men of Chebacco.”
Those who wish to donate to the First Congregational Church steeple fund are asked to call Hammon at 978-764-8890 or reach out by mail at 6 Maple St.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
