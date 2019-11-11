First phase of mural project complete

The third panel of a community mosaic mural has been installed on the Rogers Street wall of the Americold building and will be celebrated next week.
The event, to be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. in front of the wall at 69 Rogers St., marks the completion of the first phase of the project. It will feature speakers whose stories are illustrated on the first three panels and community leaders who have supported this effort.
MosaicGloucester creative director and designer Lesley Davison has worked with Gloucester residents to create the tiles used in the mural, holding workshops at City Hall, Maritime Gloucester, St. Peter’s Fiesta, the Fishermen’s Wives Sea-to-Supper dinner, Gloucester High School, Art Haven, and other locations across the city. Davison has also interviewed locals and illustrated selected stories they shared with her, and many of these tiles are included on the first three of multiple fish-shaped panels mounted on the Americold wall.
“I’m excited that we’ve completed these first three panels, which reflect some of the rich history, color and texture of Gloucester.” Davison said in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that what we’ve accomplished thus far will help others visualize how this project is developing and inspire them to step forward and share their stories. There are many more stories we can add to this project, and many more ‘fish’ to add to the wall.”
Americold recently installed lighting at the site, illuminating the artwork in the evening hours. The mural wall is located diagonally across from the Rose Baker Senior Center.
“Americold is honored to be part of this MosaicGloucester project,” said Don Turcotte, general manager at Americold, also in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to help share the remarkable stories of our community with others — those who live and work here in Gloucester and those who visiting our city.”
While currently a seARTS project, MosaicGloucester grew out of the MCC Adams Grant funded Gloucester Arts and Culture Initiative. The project has received broad-based financial support, with funds raised through Patronicity, a program of Massachusetts Development. Other contributors include the Bruce J. Anderson Foundation and Americold, as well as a spectrum of private donors.
"Mosaic Gloucester has all of the elements of successful public art project, telling real stories of the history and culture of our community," said James Caviston of seARTS.
"From the start, this project has been highly collaborative — with Americold, the people of Gloucester and with our community and cultural leaders," he said. "Under Lesley Davison's leadership, the entire community has an opportunity to contribute to the creation of this extraordinary addition to Gloucester's proud and still vibrant landscape."
SAVE THE DATE
What: Celebration of the completion of the first phase of MuralGloucester project, which artists and officials.
When: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.
Where: In front of Americold, 69 Rogers St., diagonally across from the Rose Baker Senior Center.
How much: Free.
