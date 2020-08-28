ROCKPORT — A Rockport grandmother is singing the praises of a first-year lifeguard who helped rescue her granddaughter from a riptide at Front Beach.
“I’m convinced if it wasn’t for that life guard, my granddaughter wouldn’t be here today,” said Regina Kane of Broadway.
Kane’s daughter Ilene Kane and 14-year-old granddaughter Beatrice Barnett were visiting from Connecticut. The family decided to visit Front Beach on Aug. 15 for an afternoon of surf and sun. This day, however, there was a particularly fierce current.
“I was walking down by the water with my rescue tube because the waves were really high that day,” said 16-year-old lifeguard Talia McWilliams. This is the incoming Rockport High School junior’s first summer as a lifeguard. She said she signed up because “I knew I was a good swimmer and I thought this would be a good leadership role for me to take. I also thought it was important to work alongside the police, because I do that a lot with this job, always checking in with them.”
Barnett went for a swim, but apparently went too far out.
“I saw this little dark head bobbing up and down,” explained Regina Kane. “I saw she was trying to swim back in but she didn’t know about the rules of the current — you can’t swim against them, you’re supposed to swim parallel.”
Luckily for Kanes, McWilliams just happened to walk by their spot on the beach.
“The grandmother told me the girl swam too far,” McWilliams said. “I asked if they needed me to go get her and they said yes.”
Without a moment’s notice, the lifeguard was in the water.
“She her threw down glasses, her sweatshirt and walkie-talkie,” Regina Kane recalled. “There was no fuss with that one. I didn’t know how she got through those waves but she did it effortlessly.”
McWilliams said Barnett was “very calm” when she got to her and “hadn’t swallowed any water.” She dragged her to shore using her lifeguard tube.
“This was my first save ever,” said McWilliams. “I called the police station to report it and filed an incident report. The grandmother reached out to me a couple days later and I thought that was really sweet.”
Regina Kane also told the Gloucester Times she wanted to extend her gratitude to the town of Rockport as well.
“Some towns are getting pretty lackadaisical with their lifeguards,” she said. “Rockport looks out for its residents.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.