Specific eligibility criteria and distribution details for the $300 million in federal assistance to the U.S. seafood industry probably won't be available for at least another two weeks, Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken estimated on Monday.
Romeo Theken, who spent much of last weekend on conference calls discussing the economic and health implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said she urged state and federal officials to move quickly in getting the money into the hands of fishermen, charter operators, aquaculturists, processors and other shoreside businesses financially wounded by health crisis.
"We're fighting this invisible war and everyone has to work together or no one is going to survive this" Romeo Theken said. "The plan is very complex and very broad because, unlike previous fishery disaster assistance, this touches everybody in the commercial fishing industry from Alaska to Massachusetts."
The mayor said she anticipates the federal funds will be distributed by the Commerce Department through NOAA Fisheries to individual regions and states, which then would manage the disbursement of funds to seafood industry stakeholders.
On Friday, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion financial stimulus package that includes the $300 million appropriation for the U.S. seafood industry, as well as entree to $350 billion in small business and other loan programs. It also includes enhanced unemployment benefits.
"That's where my concern right now, working on getting as many fishermen and industry members signed up for unemployment and working on Small Business Administration loan applications because that's something they can do right now," she said.
Romeo Theken said she carried a message of solidarity and collaboration to state and federal officials and her fellow Massachusetts mayors. She also stressed the importance of the financial assistance to Gloucester.
"This assistance is for the seafood industry. Well, our whole city is built around the the seafood industry," she said. "Our port is very important and our fishermen want to go fishing. We have to start rebuilding their markets so they have someplace to sell their live product."
Locally, Romeo Theken said she has been heartened by the entrepreneurial spirit of some fishermen and shoreside businesses exploring creative ways to get product to consumers now that the state's restaurants are closed to on-site dining.
On Saturday, Fisherman's Wharf hosted a pop-up, drive-through fish sale at its 37 Rogers St. facility where consumers bought vacuum-sealed bags of fresh haddock and scallops landed off local vessels, such as the Miss Trish II. Saturday's sale sold out and another pop-up sale is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.
"We at Fisherman's Wharf Gloucester were so overwhelmed with the unexpected turnout from Saturday's event," the company's principals posted on the business's Facebook page. "We want to continue to provide seafood to the public. We're stocking up on fresh haddock right off the F/V Miss Trish II and scallops from our local dayboats."
Consumers on Tuesday can purchase 2-pound sealed bags of haddock fillets for $15 and 1-pound sealed bags of locally landed scallops for $15. The supply of scallops is limited.
The drive-through aspect means consumers don't have to get out of their vehicles, thus practicing safe social distancing. Sales are cash only and organizers request exact change to cut down on the hand-to-hand transfer of paper money.
Romeo Theken said she also would like to see local grocery chains begin to carry more fresh local seafood.
"Our local food retailers need to step up and promote local fresh seafood," she said.
