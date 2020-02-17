The organizer of the Seafood Expo North America has ratcheted up its concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the three-day seafood show set for next month at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
In its second update, organizer Diversified Communications now said it expects "to see an impact in participation from mainland China" for the show that is set to run March 15 to 17 at the South Boston convention facility.
"Due to the current travel procedures into the United States, we are expecting to see an impact in participation from mainland China, which annually represents about 5% of the combined visitor and exhibitor attendee base and 9% of the exhibit space," Diversified said in the updated statement.
The previous statement from Portland, Maine-based Diversified said only that it was monitoring the expanding international public health crisis in advance of the annual seafood show that last year drew 22,150 visitors and 1,329 exhibitors from 49 countries.
The increasingly dire news regarding the virus comes at a time when the city of Gloucester is set to make its sixth consecutive appearance at the massive seafood show. It says it is working with the city of Boston, the state, Diversified and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority to adhere to the safest protocols for participating at the show.
The U.S. government has urged its citizens to refrain from travel to China and advised those U.S. citizens in China "to attempt to depart by commercial means."
That has become far more difficult as air carriers have suspended most commercial flights between the U.S. and China through March and, in some cases, into April.
Meanwhile, China has continued to tighten its own internal travel restrictions. CNN reported Monday that more than 780 million Chinese — more than half the nation's population — are operating under some form of travel restriction.
The Covid-19 disease caused by the virus has killed approximately 1,770 worldwide and infected another 70,000. The outbreak has shut down wide swaths of the Chinese economy, particularly manufacturing segments, and also flamed fears of large commercial gatherings contributing to its spread.
Last week, GSMA, organizer of the the Mobile World Congress, cancelled its upcoming smartphone trade show in Barcelona. It cited "the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for GSMA to hold the event."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
