Gloucester High School and its Fishermen football team are hosting the annual the Homecoming game this Friday.
Alumni are urged to attend as the Fishermen take on Swampscott at Newell Stadium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, $4 for students and seniors.
During the halftime show, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the school's homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
Preceding the game, students will have a pep rally at the school field house at 1 p.m.
