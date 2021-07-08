The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service is on for later this summer.
The service is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacey Boulevard.
Things will start off at the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, 8 Washington St. At 5 p.m. a solemn procession will travel from the post down Middle Street to Western Boulevard to the memorial where the service will begin.
Event organizer Joe Parisi said that while he and other organizers do nt have a guest speaker lined up quite yet, they do have a priest and local musicians Alexandra Grace and Josh Cominelli booked for the afternoon.
Anyone interested in participating or helping with the planning of the event may contact Parisi at 978-423-2322 or jparisiiii@aol.com.