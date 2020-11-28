Fishing charter captains host fundraiser to help Gloucester family

Go Girl Fish Fishing Charters is hoping to reel in some big bucks to benefit a local family in need.
Capt. Donna Piraino and her husband, Capt. Jamie Piraino, are raffling off an eight-hour fishing charter for two on one of their three boats, moored at Cape Ann Marina & Resort off Essex Avenue.
"We really customize the trips to what the customer wants," said Donna. "If people like to do more ground fishing we'll target the haddock. If they're more adventurous, we'll go tuna fishing. If people like to see the whales, the fancy houses on the shores, the seals, we try to fit that all in, too."
The raffle winner will also receive two autographed T-shirts donated by Capt. Dave Marciano of the reality television show "Wicked Tuna." A second raffle is being held for four T-shirts autographed by "Wicked Tuna" Capt. Dave Carraro. The two "Wicked Tuna" captains both fish out of Gloucester.
Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Gilraine family of Gloucester. When Joy, Gil and 11-year-old son, Ben Gilraine, went to visit family in Indiana earlier this month, Ben's appendix burst. Currently, he's out of the hospital but having negative side affects from his medication.
"Joy hired us to take her husband and a couple of relatives out one year," said Donna. "They're just really wholesome, good people. When I heard about Ben, I just knew I had to help in some way."
To learn more about the Gilraines, visit their GoFundMe site at www.gofundme.com/f/ben-gilraine-hope-fund. The family hopes to raise $25,000 for Ben's medical expenses. On Friday, they had reached $17,369.
"I feel strongly about helping out when I can in the community and feel that Gloucester is one of those towns that come together in love to help one another," said Donna Piraino.
Sixty-eight of the 100 raffle tickets had already been sold Friday. Tickets, $25 each, are available by contacting Donna at donna@gogirlfish.net or calling or texting 978-423-9819.
"I'm going to be doing the drawing on New Year's Day," she said. "I want to start 2021 on a good page."
