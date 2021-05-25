Fishtown Horribles Parade postponed to 2022

The annual Fishtown Horribles Parade will not be happening this year.
Although Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced that parades can happen after submitting safety plans —including measures for maintaining social distance, staffing and operations plans and hygiene and cleaning protocols — to the local board of health, the Gloucester parade’s committee decided to nix this July 3’s festivities because it does not have time to put the event together on such short notice.
“We have also missed out on a whole year worth of planning and fundraising,” Parade Committee member Nicole Tucker said. “Therefore after the year we’ve had, the committee would hate to disappoint the city with a rushed parade put on with limited funds raised.”
Since the early 1900s, thousands of people clad in red, white and blue have flooded city streets to watch the annual parade step off on July 3 from Gloucester High School and march through downtown.
Residents of all ages volunteered to create floats, dressed up, and celebrated in the festivities.
With no floats riding down Main Street the last two summers, Tucker said the committee’s plan is to continue fundraising for next year and plan a “parade to remember in 2022!”
The parade’s committee is accepting donations. Checks may be made out to Fishtown Horribles Parade, and mailed to PO Box 924, Gloucester, MA 01930.
“We appreciate your understanding, ” Tucker said. "We can’t wait to see you on the parade route next summer."
