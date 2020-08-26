They aren’t legal tender, yet this summer has seen a worrisome run on sand dollars at Gloucester beaches — particularly Wingaersheek Beach.
Gloucester Shellfish Warden Peter Seminara twice has taken to social media to implore beach goers to refrain from expansive harvesting and hoarding of the sea creatures while the invertebrates still are alive.
“We have no objections to them taking the dead ones,” Seminara said Tuesday. “We’re trying to educate people who visit our beaches that it’s not a good practice to take large quantities of any living animals from the beaches and out of their ecosystem.”
Seminara and his shellfish-regulating colleagues, with the assistance of lifeguards and members of the newly formed Beach Rangers, often approach bathers coming out of the water with containers to make sure they’re not illegally harvesting surf clams, soft-shell clams or moon snails.
Those encounters this summer have shown the illegal wholesale harvesting of surf clams, moon snails — and now live sand dollars — has exploded.
Seminara said his office, in just the past two months, has issued almost 80 citations for the illegal harvesting of the surf clams and moon snails. The cumulative fines for those violations is about $25,000, he said.
The warden said one group from Worcester took more than 400 pounds of surf clams from the waters off Wingaersheek in one day. Seminara suspected the clams were destined for illegal sales in central Massachusetts. None of the group had a city shellfish permit.
And now sand dollars.
Currently, sand dollars are not a managed species and there is no state law or local ordinance against taking them out of the water or off the beaches. But, Seminara said, while people have the right to take the creatures, beach goers should consider not exercising it.
“I have no authority to manage sand dollars,” he said. “All we can do is encourage people not to take the live ones and to understand that even if they only take some, they’re one of 50 or 60 beachgoers that day doing it.”
How to tell the difference between a live sand dollar and a dead one?
Live sand dollars are brown and fuzzy, with densely packed, tiny spines that are gray to purple in color. They use the spines to help capture food.
Dead sand dollars have a smooth surface and are lighter in color, ranging from white to a grayish brown. They also exhibit a petal design that is covered by the spines of live sand dollars.
Sand dollars, relatives of sea urchins, play a regular and valuable role in the marine ecosystem. They feast on crustacean larvae, small copepods, algae and other detritus. They prefer a smooth, sandy bottom — surfaces easily accessible to harvesters at Wingaersheek.
“People can wade out a quarter-mile or more and still be in waist-high water,” Seminara said. “That’s where the sand dollars live.”
Seminara stressed he’s not targeting beachgoers who merely want to revel in nature close-up or those who want to capture a natural memory of a day at the beach. Many of those people have been willing to return the live sand dollars to the water.
But, he said, his office has discovered excesses far beyond reason and likely for some commercial gain.
“We found one woman with almost 200 live sand dollars,” he said. “We do know that some people like to use the sand dollars as decoration or to make into art for sale. In the case of this woman, we believe those were destined for sale. There would be no other purpose to harvesting that many.”
Seminara particularly lauded the conservation efforts of Beach Rangers Patrick McLaughlin and Alena Klein, as well as lifeguards Stacey Kapetanopoulis and Alexia Marnoto.
“They’ve been extraordinarily helpful and deserve a lot of credit,” the shellfish warden said.
