ROCKPORT — The town election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, the final day it can legally be held before the start of the new fiscal year.
The major race will be between five candidates vying for two selectmen seats: incumbent Paul Murphy, former Financial Committee Chairman William Wagner, businessman Ross Brackett, Carole Cooke and Charles Seavey.
Selectmen set the election date late Tuesday afternoon during a telecom meeting via Zoom. Despite the change, ballots will list the election date as May 12, the original scheduled date before the coronavirus pandemic began.
They also voted to keep the voting hours open-ended until more information is available from Gov. Charlie Baker on how municipalities should handle fall elections. Currently, the state delegation is petitioning the governor to pass a measure that will limit in-person voting hours.
Murphy, the selectmen's chairman, recused himself from both votes as he is seeking reelection to a fourth term this year.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully serving another three years," he said. "I really appreciate the work done by the employees of the town. I'm also grateful for the support of the citizens of Rockport. I hope they'll continue to support me in the future."
Selectwoman Denise Donnelly has decided not to try to retain her seat after serving one term.
"I got a new job in Boston, so the commute will be hard to manage," she explained.
Donnelly instead will conduct a write-in campaign to serve on the Planning Board. There are no names listed on this year's ballot for that board's two open seats, nor are there any for the single seat on Rockport Public Library's Board of Trustees.
Wagner cited his qualifications as a reason he'd make a good selectman.
"I have strong background in corporate finance management and served on the Finance Committee and Capital Planning Committee," Wagner said. "I understand town finances. I see a particular challenge with COVID and the months and years to come with economic fallout. I believe my background is uniquely qualified to deal with this situation."
In December 2018, selectmen rescinded Wagner's chairmanship of the town Finance Committee, saying he was not "(rowing) in the same direction" as the town. The straw that reportedly broke the camel's back happened a month prior, when the Finance Committee refused to transfer $44,000 from its $250,000 reserve to pay for a new school security system.
Wagner told the Times his background with the Finance Committee "isn't relevant" to his campaign for selectmen.
"I'm interested in serving the interests in Rockport and believe I have good qualification to do," he said.
Brackett, co-owner of Brothers Brew Coffee Shop on Main Street, said he's running for a selectman's seat with Rockport's downtown in mind.
"I want to make sure we preserve the downtown and local business," he said. "My grandparents started the coffee shop around 70 years ago, which I now own. I want to help preserve the town and make it prosper economically."
Candidate Carol Cooke said she's running because she hasn't "been happy with the decisions the Board of Selectmen makes." This includes the 2018 Long Beach Settlement Agreement, which she claims "denies reasonable access rights for Rockport residents to access Long Beach." In addition, she's disappointed selectmen haven't updated the town's hazard mitigation plan in years.
"I don't think there's any transparency," she further explained. "Even if I don't win, I hope there's two new people who get it."
Charles Seavey is hoping his candidacy will introduce some needed competition in the race.
"At the time I put my papers in, two people were running for the two seats unopposed," he explained. "I don't think thats healthy. The last town election we had (Selectmen Don Campbell) run unopposed. No offense to him, but it shouldn't be that way."
Also on the ballot are running unopposed for reelection are: Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Robert Visnick, town moderator. All positions except one have three-year terms; a term on the Housing Authority lasts five years.
