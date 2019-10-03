At Veterans Memorial Elementary School, fifth-graders are taking over a task once done by a teacher. And they received a lesson on how to do it correctly from a Marine veteran.
For years, Veterans Memorial teacher Steve Mirandi and a student would raise the American flag on the pole outside the school in the mornings and lower it, fold it and put it away at the school day's end. But Mirandi retired at the end of the last school year.
This year, the fifth-graders are taking over the keeping of the school's flag.
On Thursday, the city's veterans services director, Adam Curcuru, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, visited the school to give the fifth-graders a lesson in caring for America's flag.
The schoolchildren learned what the flag symbolizes, how to fold it and how many folds should be made, as well as how to raise and lower it, among other things.
Now, each school day, a pair or trio of fifth-graders will follow in Mirandi's footsteps, caring for the flag. By the end of the school year, all the fifth-graders should have taken care of the flag for a day.
