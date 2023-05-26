On Thursday at sunrise, a group of volunteers posted approximately 170 sponsored American flags along the seaside railing on Stacy Boulevard, just in time for Memorial Day.
It took the morning’s 13 volunteers about 45 minutes to display the flags.
A group has been putting out the flags on Stacy Boulevard for the past 21 years, said the group’s organizer, Ringo Tarr. Volunteering to help Tarr on Thursday at 6 a.m. were Melissa Cox, Joanne Marks, Emily Oliver, Brad Pierce, Leo Francis, Bill Cox, Ruth Pino, Jeff Statile, Ed Levie, Pauline Bresnahan, Lindsay Pierce and Ted Costa.
Many of the flags bear the name of a veteran, a message, or the sponsor’s name on the border between the grommets, all hand-painted by Bresnahan of Pauline’s Gifts on Essex Avenue. She took pictures of each flag once erected to send to its sponsor.
Tarr, the brother of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, said he came up with the idea as a way to beautify the boulevard.
“I just wanted to decorate the boulevard and make it more lively,” he said. Ringo Tarr recalls that John Bell was the mayor at the time, and he said they put up several flags as a test. The positive feedback led them to continue the effort. He said many people see the flags as a sign summer is finally here.
He said Levie and Statile have been helping him post the flags since the beginning.
The American flags will stay up until after Labor Day.