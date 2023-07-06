The 170 American flags that adorn the seaside railing of Stacy Boulevard are a source of pride for Gloucester residents, but sometime on Sunday night or early Monday morning, leading up to the Fourth of July, someone or a group of people did not see it that way.
Three of the flagpoles were bent and three flagpoles were pulled out and thrown onto the beach, according to Brent “Ringo” Tarr, who spearheads the effort among a group of volunteers to install the flags on the boulevard railing each year.
Tarr said he quickly replaced the bent flagpoles and put all the flags back up. All the flags were salvaged and could be flown again.
Tarr said he did not see the flagpoles that were thrown on the beach. Someone found and put them back up.
However, those who did so placed them on the section of the railing in front of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Memorial, though this space is normally left clear of the flags, Tarr said.
When asked if he had reported this incident to police, Tarr said he had not.
“There is not much we can do,” he said. The only camera he is aware of on the boulevard is the one at the bridge house of the Blynman Canal Drawbridge, but he said that is out of range from where the flags were bent or removed.
He said pictures posted to Facebook were taken by volunteer Leo Francis, who helps install the flags each year. Tarr said Francis was bringing his car down to the boulevard for the fireworks and concert scheduled for Tuesday (events which have since been postponed to Saturday, July 8). He was there around 3 a.m. Monday and Tarr said Francis sent him a text.
Tarr said he did not find out what happened until later that morning because his phone had been shut off overnight.
Who might have done this?
“I would never accuse the kids in town because it could be someone from out of town,” Tarr said. He said they have caught young people from out of town before vandalizing the flags.
He said the minute the volunteers find out something has happened to the flags, they work to put them back up right away.
Tarr said he was grateful for those who walk the boulevard and let him know what’s going on.
At sunrise on May 25, 13 volunteers installed the flags in about 45 minutes just in time for Memorial Day. The group has been doing this for the past 21 years. Many of the flags bear the name of a veteran, a message, or the sponsor’s name on the border between the grommets, all hand-painted by Pauline Bresnahan of Pauline’s Gifts on Essex Avenue. The flags stay up until after Labor Day.
Those who want to sponsor a replacement flagpole can send a check to The Gloucester Group, 18 Timberview Drive, Gloucester, MA, 01930. You can also send the donation to The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester MA 01930. Online donations to @TheGloucesterFund may be made via Venmo or PayPal. Please specify “Boulevard Flag Project.” Poles cost $13 each, according to a Facebook post by Bresnahan.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.