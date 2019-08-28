The National Weather Service has announced a flash flood watch for Gloucester, and the rest of Eastern Essex County, from 1 this afternoon through late tonight.
Cape Anners can expect clouds to come in this morning, and showers, likely with isolated thunderstorms, this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Winds will be from the southeast 5 to 10 mph. Gusts may reach up to 20 mph this afternoon.
The chance of rain is 70 percent.
Tonight it will be humid with heavy rainfall possible. There will be patchy fog and visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60s.
Winds will be from the southeast 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain is near 100 percent, the National Weather Service said.
Thursday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 50 percent.
