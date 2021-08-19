Afternoon downpours that came with a tornado warning conspired to cause flash flooding in some areas across Cape Ann and the North Shore on Thursday, particularly in Peabody.
Several streets near the North River in Peabody overflowed, making the streets temporarily impassable, said Peabody Public Services Director Robert Labossiere.
"It was just a matter of too much rain in a short period of time," he said. "The system couldn't handle it. There was no place for the water to go."
Boston-area meteorologists and others on social media discussed the pattern of the tropical storm and possibility of a tornado, focused on Doppler Radar imaging that showed rotation of the storm moving northeast across Lynn and further into the North Shore. One weather enthusiast in Saugus shared an image of what appeared to be rain caught in a funnel formation, saying that it had rotation to it.