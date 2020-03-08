'Flight Calls' author to give reading

Gloucester author John Nelson will give a slide presentation and readings from his book “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds” on Wednesday at Massachusetts Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport.
The program, starting at 7:30 p.m., combines stories about the author’s birding experiences with an exploration of prime birding locations in Massachusetts, a brief history of bird study in the state, and literature about birds by writers that include Emily Dickinson and Mary Oliver.
The program mixes humor with a serious look at bird conservation and the future prospects for Massachusetts birds.
Nelson’s “Flight Calls” was published in October by the University of Massachusetts Press. He also is author of “Cultivating Judgment: A Sourcebook for Teaching Critical Thinking Across the Curriculum” (2005).
He has contributed creative nonfiction to many literary and nature magazines. His essay “Funny Bird Sex” from the Antioch Review was awarded a 2018 Pushcart Prize, and his narrative essay “Coming of Old Age in Samoa” in The Missouri Review has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.
Nelson, a professor emeritus at North Shore Community College, is the 2020 Visiting Writer at the college.
He is teaching a course in creative nonfiction at the Gloucester Writers Center.
Through the presentation, Nelson will take the audience to some prime birding locations, including Mount Auburn Cemetery and the Great Marsh, with a mix of history, literature, science and humor.
A recent review in BirdWatching magazine stated: “Nelson is as talented a writer as you will find in the birding community today. ... You don’t have to be a Bay State birder to appreciate these essays.”
He will also have copies of “Flight Calls” available for purchase.
Massachusetts Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center is located at 1 Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.