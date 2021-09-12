MANCHESTER — Manchester’s long-delayed 375th Anniversary Parade is two weeks away and this Friday is the last day to register a float.
The parade, originally scheduled for last September but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will step off Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School at 36 Lincoln St. and follow the traditional Fourth of July parade route.
The public is invited to organize their own floats, and join the antique cars and fire engines for the parade.
Registration for floats is open through Friday, Sept. 17. To sign up, visit the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department’s website at manchester.ma.us/268/Parks-Recreation.
“We encourage families, neighborhoods and businesses to enter,” said Sue Thorne, co-chair of the 375th Celebration Committee.
“It’s going to be the end of the year for the 375th-plus-one celebration,” Thorne said. “We hope that if you’re not in the parade, you’ll be out watching parade. We’ll have a special guest at the end at the Coach Field Playground, where the Danvers High School Marching Band will perform a couple of numbers. That’s were we’ll also be awarding prizes for the floats.”
Originally, the 375th Celebration Committee planned a series of events through 2021 celebrating Manchester’s founding in 1645, but as the pandemic rolled on, many events were canceled or postponed. The committee hosted many of the planned events this summer. These included a Manchester birthday celebration in June, a boat parade at the Manchester Harbor in July, and a concert and movie night at Masconomo Park in August.
Still to come is High Tea at Sharksmouth Estate, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Two sessions are available at noon and 2 p.m. — 60 seats are open per session. Transport to the Sharksmouth Estate from Town Hall will be available to those who need it. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the Manchester Council on Aging, 10 Central St., or tinyurl.com/HighTeaSharksmouth.
Also, the public is invited to partake in 375th Anniversary Manchester Essex Conservation Trust Scavenger Hunt, ongoing through September. Hidden clues are posted at various landmarks around town, each offering a tidbit of Manchester history. After finding all clues, report to the Manchester Historical Museum at the Trask House for a special prize. There is no cost to participate in this event.
