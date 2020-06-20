ESSEX — In Essex, school’s out for the summer and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the occasion was marked at least one tradition.
For years, the Friends of the T.O.H.P Burnham Library and library staff have hosted Root Beer Float Day to celebrate the beginning of summer and kick off the library's summer reading program for children entering the first through sixth grade in the fall.
Usually more than 200 schoolchildren show up for an ice cream treat, and take over Shepard Memorial Park, where many run the bases on the diamonds, and generally kick up their heels.
Library staff, with help from the Friends, made sure the party happened, just a bit differently from years past, on Friday.
There was no rolling down the grassy hill behind the library, but families did roll into the library drive in their cars, where more than 60 children who had registered received a kit with the Summer Reading Challenge inside. This year's theme is "Keep Calm and Read On."
The kits also contained a can of root beer so the kids could add ice cream to make the traditional float at home and celebrate summer.