IPSWICH — In 10 years, the road to one of the North Shore's most popular destinations could become flooded on a daily basis, according to one study. In 50 years, it could become impassable.
Those dire predictions have prompted environmentalists and town officials to take action now regarding Argilla Road, the only way for thousands of visitors every year to get to Crane Beach.
The Trustees, the nonprofit organization that owns Crane Beach, and the town of Ipswich are planning to raise a half-mile stretch of Argilla Road to prevent it from flooding. The project, now in the design phase, would take place in two years or so, said Tom O'Shea, the Trustees' program director for coast and natural resources.
"This is a key project for us," O'Shea said. "It's the only access to Crane Beach."
O'Shea said the project was sparked by a 2017 climate vulnerability assessment carried out in partnership with the Woods Hole Group. The assessment identified Argilla Road and the surrounding landscape as one of The Trustees' properties most susceptible to climate change impacts.
"The assessment found that sometime after 2030 the road would become flooded on a daily basis, and by 2070 it would basically be impassable," O'Shea said. "The time to act was now."
Road flooding during a March 2018 storm caused beach access to be temporarily closed, and the entrances to Crane Beach and the Crane Beach gatehouse had to be raised nearly 12 inches to avoid flood damage.
The project would encompass the half-mile stretch of Argilla Road between the entrance to the Crane Estate and Crane Beach. That stretch of road is surrounded on both sides by the Great Salt Marsh, which floods regularly as a result of rising sea levels and more frequent and severe storms, according to The Trustees.
Most of that section of road would be dug up and raised by an average of about a foot-and-a-half, O'Shea said. A culvert that runs beneath the road would be replaced with a larger one that would allow for a greater exchange of tidal water in the salt marsh. Steps would also be taken create natural banks to protect the side slopes of the elevated road from erosion.
O'Shea said the larger culvert would help expand the salt march, a key resource for wildlife habitat and flood protection, by an acre and a half.
O'Shea estimated the cost of the project at between $1.5 million and $2 million. So far the design of the project has been funded by more than $300,000 in grants from the state's Office of Coastal Zone Management.
More than 350,000 people per year visit the Crane Estate, which includes Crane Beach, Castle Hill, and Crane Wildlife Refuge. O'Shea said the Argilla Road project would take a few months, and access would be limited for about three weeks.
Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.