As in any other year, hoards of people flocked Stacy Boulevard.
But this time, with signs and bull-horns in hand, they were not there to walk, shop and dine.
They were there to make a statement against the racial injustices that were occurring nationwide.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,” Marisa Orlando, 19, wrote on a sign she held one early June day last summer as hundreds flocked downtown to be heard.
The organized protest was one local example of something that was happening across the country as thousands of people took to the streets following the death of 46-year old George Floyd after Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of Floyd for more than 8 minutes and 45 seconds.
Floyd’s death followed the fatal shooting sof Ahmand Arbery, a Black jogger ambushed by three white men near Savannah, Georgia, and of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, by Louisville police officers during a botched raid on her apartment.
“As news of other instances came out — similar to Floyd's — we became more outraged and sickened,” Gloucester residents Jada Exama, 15, and Camilla Wilkins-Bowens, 16, wrote to the Times. “The protest, the petitions, the start-up of organizations and all the money raised was doing so much good for the Black and Brown community but still those who believe in the sick thoughts of racism, segregation, slavery, Jim Crow laws and more are still hurting so many innocent lives. Sickened that acts of blatant racism were able to happen so easily and more prominent. That police were and still are so comfortable with murdering innocent Black people with no regards to human life.”
While standing next to the Fishermen’s Memorial that June day, the Rev. Bret Hays, rector of Saint John Episcopal Church in Gloucester, was adamant that the church needed to step up for “the most vulnerable in our society.”
A year later, he saw that moment as a stepping stone for a larger conversation of healing and justice.
“I was glad to participate in the protests and add my name to the statements from the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann — especially since I don't have a lot of experience with that sort of thing — but I also personally wrote and preached about racism, and wrote to my state legislators encouraging meaningful policing reform,” the 39-year old Gloucester resident said. “I also encouraged my congregation to develop its own anti-racism programming and participate in a long-term anti-racism program offered by the Episcopal churches on the North Shore.
As the violence continues across the country, Jen Holmgren — who juggles being a city councilor, registered nurse and data manager on top of being a mother —feels anguish and outrage.
“I feel nothing but distress and anger watching these events play out over and over again,” the 41-year old Gloucester resident said. “I think of Emmett Till. I think of Breonna Taylor. I think of my fellow parents worrying as they watch their children grow older. I think of my daughter’s friends and classmates. These young Black people who were killed, they are our people. As a mother, I grieve.”
Manchester resident Hilary Robinson, vice president of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP and an associate professor of law and sociology at Northeastern University, believes the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 inspired real change in Massachusetts and on Cape Ann.
“The death of George Floyd was so excruciating that white people who had right thinking about race but not right action, or no action frankly at all, and were not involved in the fight for racial justice, something about that death said to white people in 2020 that enough is enough,” Robinson, who is biracial, said. “It is not enough to put a Black Lives Matter sign on my lawn and believe in racial equality. I have to do something.”
Robinson pointed to the newly created Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which aims to evaluate police misconduct and hold law enforcement officers accountable, as one of the important changes prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement this past year. Her own organization, the North Shore branch of the NAACP, also formed in the aftermath of Floyd's death. The group advocates for both legislative and cultural change related to racial justice.
"The progress is you cannot not see it," she said about all the changes made this past year. "You can't unsee what you've seen. That's progress because a lot of us were living in our pleasant lives and not seeing. The combination of the pandemic, that transformation of working at home and all of us just having everything change I think opened our eyes."
Police reform in Gloucester
Nationwide, protests in support of racial justice called for police reform as Chauvin’s actions were replicated in other parts of the country.
But coastal Gloucester's Police Department has worked hard to write a different narrative.
“Here in Gloucester, we decided early on to prioritize the self reflection and operational changes needed to do better and prevent such tragedy from ever happening here in our city,” police Chief Ed Conley said. “We have made changes including updates in accordance with the state’s police reform legislation. We will continue reviewing our policies, procedures and training on an ongoing basis to hold ourselves to the highest standards. This is an integral part of our mission to serve everyone in our community equitably, inclusively and with compassion.”
Over the last year the Gloucester Police Department has updated its policies for use of force, internal affairs and school resource officers to reflect the standards outlined in the statewide police reform act.
Conley was also selected by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association to take part in the Governor’s Committee on Facial Recognition Technology. The committee is studying the possible bias involved in facial recognition software. The Gloucester Police Department does not deploy facial recognition software.
Chokeholds have never been an acceptable use of force within the city’s Police Department. Gloucester officers are expected to report excessive force and may face significant discipline up to and including termination and prosecution if they were to fail to report instances of excessive force they witness.
The department has also incorporated de-escalation into its defensive tactics training, which all officers are required to attend annually. The department is working toward increasing its transparency by sharing policies and annual use of force data directly to the public through its website.
Gloucester police currently do not use body cameras and the department expects guidance from the Governor’s Body Camera Committee regarding best practices for procuring and deploying body cameras.
Rights and justice groups
In addition to updates and training within law enforcement, the city also took steps toward creating a safe space for everyone by reviving its Human Rights Commission. The group is tasked with assisting “persons in the city who believe that their human or civil rights, and defined by existing local, commonwealth and federal law, have been violated in the city, by offering voluntary and independent mediation for all parties concerned in a confidential setting, and information such people of local, commonwealth and federal agencies available to address their grievances,” as the city’s Code of Ordinances reads.
Some commissioners said Floyd’s death hits close to home.
“Until this day, I can’t watch the video of George Floyd’s murder without seeing my son’s face under Officer Chauvin’s knee and hear my son’s voice coming from George’s mouth,” Gloucester resident and Brazilian immigrant Maiuza Alves, 52, said. “That causes me unexplainable pain and I imagine that all mothers of Black kids across the world have experienced the same feeling, the same pain.”
The commission meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m., currently via Zoom.
As the new commission begins its work and police strive to create unity between law enforcement and civilians, residents of the seaside community rallied together to continue the conversation through a survey.
The newly-formed Gloucester Racial Justice Team is using an online survey to learn what the experiences of people of color who make their homes in Gloucester is and where they would recommend the team begin through its work.
"We understand that racism is deeply embedded in the American culture, and Gloucester is part of that culture," said 36-year-old Gloucester resident Michea McCaffrey, the team's chair. "We want to hear from the people who are living with any consequences of that racism as we decide where to invest our energy."
The team's survey of 23 questions in English and Spanish range from asking respondents how much they feel like they have a sense of community and belonging in the city to how race and ethnicity plays a role in their daily lives.
With voices, surveys and police reform all coming together to fight against injustices, the question remains "What needs to be done in this next year?"
“Good intentions aren't enough,” McCaffrey said. “Once you establish equity in policy the rest of society will follow suit. To me it's not about taking what anyone has, it's about being offered the opportunity to achieve without the obstacle of race-limiting factors.”
