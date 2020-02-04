Flynn case freshens memories of Rockport disappearance 

ROCKPORT — With Sunday's disappearance of Gloucester resident Abbie Flynn, memories of a similar Rockport case have surfaced among Cape Ann residents.
Theresa A. Coen, 52, went missing from her rented home in Rockport two years ago.
Several comments on the Gloucester Times Facebook page mentioned how Flynn's case reminded them of the Coen case. One commented how "very odd" it was that two women could have disappeared under seemingly similar circumstances.
Rockport Police declined to comment on this story.
At the time when she went missing, Coen was living in a rented home on Penzance Road — her permanent residence was in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. She was last seen on the evening of Saturday, March 17, 2018, which was St. Patrick's Day. She was officially reported missing the following Tuesday.
Coen reportedly left the Penzance Road home without any of her belongings, according to Rockport Police at the time. Officers also stated they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Crews with Massachusetts State Police air wing helped with search efforts the week after Coen was reported missing. Ten days into the search, the Gloucester Times reported the Essex District Attorney's office was no longer involved with the case.
In the following weeks, dive teams and crews on surface vessels also searched for Coen.
Coen has not been heard from since.
She is described as a white female with fair skin, blue eyes, and sandy blonde hair. Those with any information on her disappearance are asked to contact the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-1212.
