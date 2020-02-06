Prior to hosting a Super Bowl party on Sunday, Abbie Flynn, 59, of Saint Louis Avenue went for a walk around 4 p.m.
Five days later, her whereabouts are still unknown.
"We are basically in stone-turning mode," police Chief Edward Conley III said. Conley explained investigators hope that turning these stones may result in "any possible leads or trails that we can follow" and that it "drums up an indication of where she may be."
Flynn's description was updated Thursday, as Conley said that based on the family's assessment, Flynn might have been wearing a navy blue LL Bean puffer jacket, LL Bean shoe boots, blue jeans and possibly a flannel shirt as opposed to the red jacket she was reported earlier to have on.
Conley was interviewed by Good Morning Gloucester on Thursday morning for a detailed update on the Gloucester Police's search and investigation into Flynn's disappearance.
The full video can be found at http://bit.ly/2GXGG2q
Flynn is a white female with brown hair, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
"Things are all the same," Conley said. "We may have a state police dive team come out but we don't have a date for that yet."
Anyone with any information in regards to Flynn's whereabouts is asked to contact Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.