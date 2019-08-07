A Manchester bank is hosting a show of works by a Cape Ann artist and illustrator this month.
Artist Bonnie L. Sylvester of Folly Cove will be showing her work at Santander Bank, 17 Union St., Manchester, through Sept. 4. There will be a reception with the artist this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Sylvester says she finds inspiration for her watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic and mixed media work in Cape Ann's rocky coast and surrounding sea. Her work has received numerous awards.
As the Cape Ann Reads Grand Prize Winner for her illustrations of the children’s book, "The Tree In Dock Square," written by Jean Woodbury, Sylvester's prize was a first-edition printing of a full-color hardback of the book worth $10,000. Publication is expected by the end of 2019.
