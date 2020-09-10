Food drive across Cape Ann slotted for Saturday

As the month of September marks Hunger Action Month, community groups across Cape Ann are coming together to get food to those in need.
Awesome Rockport, the Gloucester Police Department, Rockport Exchange and We Are All In This Together are partnering with The Open Door to provide a drive-thru food drive in three different locations on Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This community-wide food drive will add a little variety and a special treat for people hardest by the economic impact of COVID,” said Julie LaFontaine, the CEO of The Open Door. “In these times, every action counts.”
Volunteers will be located at the Building Center and Market Basket in Gloucester and Crackerjacks at Whistlestop Market in Rockport, collecting donated items including canned tuna, 100% juice, cooking oil, tea and coffee, condiments, and baking mixes.
“The job of the community impact unit it to improve the quality of life of the citizens in our community, and there is no better way to do this but to collaborate, partner and support agencies that help people in our community like The Open Door,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro of the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit.
Since the pandemic hit Cape Ann in mid-March, The Open Door estimates it has helped more than 5,000 households providing more than 750,000 meals through more than 19,000 curbside distributions and/or deliveries to people in 10 Essex County cities and towns.
The nonprofit has seen exponential growth this year as its community meal program has undergone a four-fold increase. Summer Meals for Kids, which was extended through mid-September, has increased five-fold.
While the employees and volunteers at The Open Door are no strangers to food drives, the drive-thru variation is new.
LaFontaine said that in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers have “had to make many shifts in operations to ensure public safety.” Once collected, the food then will be quarantined before going into their pantry.
Those who are unable to make the drive-thru food drive on Saturday, are encouraged to come to the front of their 28 Emerson Ave. property, where there will be a place to drop-off food donations.
“It is our hope that the Gloucester and Rockport communities can come together to comfort and support our individuals, families and vital community resources like The Open Door,” said Patty Wall, the founder of We Are All In This Together.
In addition to Saturday’s food drive, the city will embrace Hunger Action month -- a national campaign by Feeding America -- by lighting City Hall orange and encouraging the community to fashion the color in any way.
As the color embodies warm tones and a connection to food and family, LaFontaine hopes that when people see the orange and drive-thru the food drive both will “raise awareness for the issues of hunger in our own communities that have only increased due to COVID.”
“Together, we are stronger,” she added.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU DRIVE
What: Drive-Thru Food Drive
Where: Building Center at 1 Harbor Loop in Gloucester
Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester
Crackerjacks at Whistletop Market at 27 Whistlestop Mall in Rockport
When: Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.