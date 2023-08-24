In the 13 years since the first luminaries lit Gloucester’s first Overdose Vigil — now called Luminaries & Love — America’s opioid epidemic has, tragically, become such an integral part of our culture that it’s hard to imagine now how controversial that first vigil was.
Now, all these years later, not just dozens, but almost a thousand luminaries will light the night Monday, Aug. 28, as the Luminaries & Love vigil — by now an accepted and revered end of summer community event — transforms the waterfront from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. near the flag pole on Stacy Boulevard by the Blynman Bridge.
Kathy Day, northeast district manager of Learn to Cope, who organized that first vigil, was aware that for Gloucester, a city with a history of heroin addiction, it was quite a bold step to take. Back then there was little, if any, understanding of opioid addiction. Addicts were outcasts, a blight on the city’s reputation. Why memorialize them with a community event?
And then the people came. Families and friends, grandparents and grandchildren, kids on their bikes with late summer tans. It was quite a sight. Out in the harbor, paddle boarders stood reverently at attention, and as the sun went down, people went down on their knees to scribble on the luminaries loving messages to lost loved ones. People gathered and wept and talked quietly among themselves; dozens of luminaries lit up the waterfront in rows that glowed like runways to another world.
Instead of a backlash, the vigil was met with compassion, and in years to follow, Gloucester would become nationally admired for its innovative treatment of addiction and its victims through the Police Department’s Angel Program. The program invited addicts to bring their drugs and drug paraphernalia to the police station and seek help, without facing charges, and connected them with help to get into and through a recovery program.
Two years ago, Day, who has organized every one of those 13 vigils and has over the years lovingly tended to and stored luminary bags scrawled with messages of love and remembrance, had an idea. A way to make those luminaries even more meaningful. Instead of weighing them down with sand, as is the tradition, she would weigh them down with cans of food collected for later donation to The Open Door which operates Cape Ann’s food pantry.
Day spread the word, and the donations poured in. “Over 1,100 pounds of food” was collected and donated to The Open Door, she said.
This year, Day is hoping for even more. “Advanced donations help us get a jump on setting up the bags,” she said, but “attendee’s may also bring canned goods the night of the event.”
Collection boxes can be found in the lobbies of Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., and the Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, until Sunday, Aug. 27. No glass, please. and no expired goods.
If getting to the store is difficult, there is an Amazon wish list “Canned Goods Donations for Luminaries & Love Display” with suggested items at amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/11WERXHE53IN4. People can select other items to order as well,
Also Monday night, Onestop Harm Reduction, a program of North Shore Health Project, will provide service information and free naloxone (Narcan) training. The CORE Peer Recovery Resource Center will have a table and volunteers helping with the event. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Luminaries & Love is a free, volunteer-lead community event, open to all. The best GPS location is 99 Western Ave. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 30, and updates will be available on the “2023 Luminaries & Love” Facebook page.
“Spread the word,” said Day. Or even better, “organize a collection among friends, neighbors, or co-workers.”
