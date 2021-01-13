A special type of food pantry distribution is making its debut in Gloucester this weekend.
The Open Door is scheduled to host a drive-through food pantry on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Pathways at 29 Emerson Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"The pandemic has created record food insecurity across the community," said Julie Hazen LaFontaine, the president and CEO of The Open Door. "We want food to be one less thing to worry about during this already stressful time."
The drive-through distribution will include basic canned and dry goods as well as milk, eggs, meat, cheese, produce, coffee and olive oil.
The distribution is open to both new and existing clients living in the towns served by the The Open Door '— Gloucester, Rockport, Ipswich, Manchester, Essex, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham. Those interested in participating in the food pantry are required to register at https://bit.ly/2Xr67la
Only a few weeks into the new year, The Open Door is planning to host several drive-through food pantry distributions in 2021. The second distribution, scheduled for February, will take place in Ipswich.
"This market is powered by the support of a community that cares," LaFontaine said. "It can be hard to ask for help, but we encourage people to get food if they need it. No one should go without."
The Open Door's pantries and Second Glance thrift shop will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
REGULAR PICKUP HOURS
The Open Door's two food pantries are open these regular hours for curbside pickup of prepacked bags of groceries:
Gloucester Food Pantry
28 Emerson Ave.
Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call by noon for same-day delivery of groceries or meals.
Ipswich Food Pantry
00 Southern Heights.
Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call by noon for same-day delivery of groceries.