BankGloucester will donate $25,000 to 21 nonprofit community agencies, but bank officials will leave it up to residents to determine which local agency most deserves the biggest boost.
Residents are invited to vote to determine how the money is allocated in the bank's 13th annual “Banking for the Community” program; they need not be bank customers. Voting began Tuesday and ends Sept. 30.
The organization with the most votes will receive $5,000. Grups receiving the second and third most votes will receive $4,000 and $3,000, respectively. Organizations with fourth and fifth most votes will receive $2,000 each, and sixth and seventh will receive $1,000. Fourteen other organizations will receive $500 each.
Voting will take place through BankGloucester’s website https://bankgloucester.com and ballots will also be available at the bank’s Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich branches for those without access to a computer. Voters may choose up to three organizations on each ballot. One entry per person or email address or one ballot per person will be counted. Winners in this years’ program will receive a phone call and checks will be presented at the organizations' location.
Last year nearly 9,000 community members participated in the voting process who visited the bank lobby or voted on its Web site at www.BankGloucester.com.
“BankGloucester is fortunate to be part of a great community and we feel it is important to be active in it and give back to it. Our Banking for the Community program is one of the many ways we do this and we are happy to be celebrating the 13th year of this event” said BankGloucester President and CEO Patrick Thorpe, in a prepared satement.
The following organizations are on this year’s ballot: Action Inc., Backyard Growers, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Care Dimensions, The Educational Foundation for Rockport, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Friends of Manchester Council on Aging, Generous Gardens, Gloucester Education Foundation, Ipswich Animal Shelter, Ipswich Caring, Three Sisters Garden Project, Ipswich Dinner Bell, Open Door (the), Rose Baker Senior Center, Essex Senior Center / Council on Aging, Schooner Adventure, Seaside Sustainability, Senior Care and Wellspring.
Voters may write-in an organization of their choice. Information about the organizations on the ballot is available on the bank’s website, https://bankgloucester.com/ballot_organizations.php, and in the bank’s lobbies at 160 Main St. in Gloucester, 15 Martin St. in Essex and 143 High St. in Ipswich.