Generous Gardeners volunteers have raised tens of thousands of flowers that decorate Gloucester's Stacy Boulevard and other spaces, as well as the money to grow them. This year however, thanks to COVID-19, fundraising efforts have fallen some $13,000 short.
The shortfall leaves Generous Gardeners' own ambitious plans as the city ramps up plans for its 400th anniversary celebrations in 2023 short on funding.
"We want to make things absolutely perfect," said Susan Kelly, who co-founded the nonprofit in 2011. “Generous Gardeners plans on the city gardens being in top form for the 400th."
For Kelly, an award nomination couldn't have come at a better time.
Since 2008, BankGloucester has donated more than $200,000 to deserving community organizations through its "Banking for the Community" program. And for the first time, Generous Gardeners — a growing army of trowel-blazing volunteers — has been included in the list of nonprofits eligible for cash awards.
Generous Gardeners first hit the city's radar in spring 2016 when 20,000 tulips bloomed in riotous fields of color for a quarter of a mile along Stacy Boulevard. A transformation that began, recalls Kelly, with a call from Public Works Director Mike Hale, who asked if Kelly's "flower ladies" would like to do some plantings as part of the city's $7 million sea wall construction project. Seventeen years in the planning, the seawall project was nearing completion and newly elected Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken agreed that flowers would make a great finishing touch.
That "finishing touch" was the start of a transformation that would take the city's collective breath away. If — with its panorama of sea, sails and fluttering flags — the boulevard had been impressive before, it was now spectacular.
The DPW, which oversaw the installation of beds, continued its working relationship with Kelly and her 65 volunteers, who —in their crisp green aprons— have made Gloucester's Tulip Festival an annual rite of spring. One that speaks volumes about a gritty city blooming with new energy following a difficult decade of seeing its centuries old fishing industry give way to a more diverse economic base.
Once an after-thought on the waterfront, flowers now bloom in 44 public spaces planted and maintained by Generous Gardeners' volunteers. The group's gardens are also up for recognition this September in two categories by the American Horticultural Society's 'America in Bloom' competition. But Kelly says that those awards, though highly prestigious, would not include cash. BankGloucester's does. And Kelly asks all flower-loving Gloucesterites to remember that, when voting starts Tuesday, Sept. 1
Information on Banking for the Community and the other nominees is available by visiting https://www.bankgloucester.com/current_events#article-126.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO HELP
Generous Gardeners, a nonprofit organization, always accepts donations to help keep the city’s green spaces flowering. Donations may be made online at the group’s website, www.generousgardeners.org, or by sending a check to Generous Gardeners, 101 Western Ave., Suite 1, Gloucester, MA 01930.