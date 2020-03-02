SALEM — For Ana Campos, the inability to source custom enamel pins doesn't impact her business much, but it could be indicative of what other North Shore companies are facing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Campos, who designs and sells the pins at her Wharf Street yarn store, Circle of Stitches, hasn't been able to get the pins in stock because they're made in China. According to her supplier, which is based in Florida, the factory where the pins are made has been shut down due to the outbreak.
The pins, she said, are popular with knitters who like to collect them and pin them on their project bags. Some of Campos' designs feature tarot cards with knitting imagery.
"It's not a very big part of our business," Campos said. "In a way, as a yarn shop, we've been lucky because we work mostly with U.S.-based companies and European companies, so the impact for us has been smaller than it has been for some yarn shops that work with kind of bigger companies."
She spoke with other artists who design these pins and they are having the same problem. A friend in upstate New York who creates custom pins works with a different U.S. company, but their manufacturing is also in China.
"No matter what U.S.-based company you are working with, the manufacturing ultimately makes its way back to China, so everything is at a pause right now," Campos said.
Other businesses are feeling the supply chain disruptions, although minimally. Parlee Cycles, a Beverly maker of high-end carbon fiber performance road bicycles, has production in Asia.
"We have seen some small delays in shipments from Asia due to labor shortages and travel restrictions, but so far the impact has been minimal for us," said Tom Rodi, Parlee's sales and marketing director.
Robert Bradford, president of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, said he hasn't heard of specific businesses suffering economic impacts due to the spread of the coronavirus in China or elsewhere. But the outbreak is forcing precautionary measures at the Chamber's upcoming North Shore Business Expo, set for March 19 at the DoubleTree hotel in Danvers. Bradford said the Chamber has purchased 30 bottles of hand sanitizer for the event, and is instructing exhibitors to take certain precautions, including frequent hand washing. They're also encouraging businesspeople to refrain from handshaking.
Economic impact
Coronavirus, a respiratory virus also known as COVID-19, was first detected late last year in Wuhan, a manufacturing hub of 11 million people in Hubei Province, China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's since been detected more than 60 countries.
As of Monday, the disease had infected 89,000 people around the world and caused more than 3,000 deaths. In the United States, the number of cases climbed Monday to at least 91 and has caused six deaths, all in Washington state. Researchers believe the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in a region near Seattle.
Although the virus has yet to reach a global pandemic, it has roiled markets and sparked forecasts of slower economic growth around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 12.4% last week. On Thursday, the Dow saw its biggest ever one-day point drop of 1,191 points — a 4.4% fall. The S&P 500 suffered its worst week since the height of the financial crisis in October 2008.
Major companies are warning they may miss profit targets, as shuttered factories in China crimp supply chains. Travel bans and quarantines could also hurt sales in China.
Apple has warned that it will miss its revenue forecast, though it said in mid-February its factories were outside Hubei Province and they had reopened but were ramping up slowly. Demand for iPhones were down in China because stores were closed or were operating with reduced hours.
Coca-Cola warned that it depends on suppliers in China for a sweetener in Diet Coke and other drinks, so it will have to turn to suppliers elsewhere. The company did not expect a short-term impact, according to a report in USA Today.
Local impact 'hard to know'
Rob Lutts, founder, president and chief investment officer of Cabot Wealth Management of Salem, said the impact on local businesses would be hard to gauge.
He noted that there is an element of fear building among consumers that could hurt local businesses.
The problem, Lutts said, is the information people are getting is "inconsistent, incomplete and in general is raising more questions and fear among investors. Fear today is at extreme levels."
Lutts said he was not trying to understate the severity of the outbreak, but he said more people die from the flu each year in the United States than have died from coronavirus. Reports show fewer new coronavirus cases in China, he said.
The U.S. economy and markets are resilient and adaptable, Lutts said, so he believes the risk is manageable "with some uncomfortable adjustments." He's cautious in the short-term, but bullish long term.
"If you have a diversified allocation among many asset classes then you should still be able to reach your goals," Lutts said.
There's also potential for an impact on tourism in the region. Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitor's Bureau, said members met on Tuesday to discuss trends.
About 85% of the North Shore's tourism economy comes from those who travel from within the United States, and about 15% comes from outside the United States, she said. Boston could see a greater impact from the virus, she said, as almost 20% of its tourism economy is international.
Members are seeing some group tour cancellations. Salem State University's summer conference center saw a large student group from Japan cancel, Casey said. The Boston Marriott Peabody on Centennial Drive had a significant tour group booking from China cancel.
But Casey is not abandoning efforts to market the region internationally. She plans to attend the Discover New England Annual Tourism Summit, where she will meet directly with international tour operators, and she plans to attend the U.S. Travel Association's IPW international inbound trade show in Las Vegas this spring. There, she typically meets with operators from China and Japan, along with those from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, France and Canada.
"We are not going to stop our international marketing," said Casey.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report by staff writer Ethan Forman. He can be reached at 978-338-2534, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
