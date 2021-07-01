Due to the forecast of continued rain over the next few days, Gloucester's traditional display of fireworks over the harbor has been postponed.
Traditionally Gloucester's Fourth of July fireworks are held on July 3, but now have been changed to Monday, July 5.
Monday's show will go on at same time, starting at 9:30 p.m.
"Not only was the weather going seriously downhill on Saturday but the forecast temperature around 9 p.m. was going down to 54 degrees," said Barry Pett, who serves on the show organizer Gloucester Fund's fireworks committee.
"This year, July 5 also happens to be the national holiday," added Pett.
He spent most of Thursday in contact with the multiple government agencies from which permits are required to confirm the new date.
"Thankfully everybody is on board and everything is at the same time," Pett said.
The two bands that will perform on Stacy Boulevard also confirmed their availability. Since there is no parade, the music will start 6 p.m. with Runaround Sound followed by Neon 90s.
Also because there is no Horribles Parade, Pett noted that parking is available at Gloucester High School.
SEEING FIREWORKS
What: Gloucester fireworks and concert.
When: Monday, July 5; concert featuring Runaround Sound and Neon 90s on Stacy Boulevard starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along Gloucester Harbor.
Parking: Because there is no Horribles Parade, people may park at Gloucester High School, this year.