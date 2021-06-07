A chef from Tonno’s Restaurant is seeking to open his own restaurant at the site of the recently closed Cape Ann Brewing Company & Brew Pub.
Chef Neal Maver has applied for a special council permit to open Oak to Ember at 9 Rogers St. As the City Council's Planning and Development Standing Committee unanimously supported Maver's project on Wednesday, the full council has scheduled a public hearing for June 22 to discuss the permit further.
“Oak to Ember will revitalize the grounds as well as both the exterior and interior of the existing building and help foster Gloucester’s reputation as a dining destination by providing a year-round restaurant serving locally-sourced foods in the form of Coastal American cuisine,” Maver’s permit application reads.
Plans for the year-round restaurant call for providing outdoor seating and takeout for customers.
In 2016, Maver was hired to be the head chef at Tonno Gloucester after working at Gaslight in Boston's South End. He then moved to Tonno Wakefield where he continued to serve a variety of homemade pastas, local seafood, and delicious desserts.
Growing up in Beverly, Maver remembers traveling over the bridge to enjoy the locally sourced cuisine, beaches, and hospitality that Cape Ann had to offer.
“I have always wanted to give back to the community,” Maver said of his aspirations to start his own restaurant.
With the hopes of making his dreams a reality, Maver is looking to revamp the site by re-orienting the patron access and interior layout to create a more accessible and inviting restaurant that will “face” Rogers Street rather than St. Peter’s Square.
Maver's application stressed that none of the proposed changes will interfere with the marine industrial uses conducted on site, negatively impact the city's Harbor Walk, or conflict with St. Peter's Fiesta.
“If anything, each of these existing complementary uses will be enhanced,” the application reads.
According to the city's assessor's office, the property is currently assessed at $845,900 and has been owned by Gary Doyon since 1995.
