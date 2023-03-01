William “Bill” Sanborn III, Gloucester’s longtime building commissioner, retired last month but he suspects he was not reappointed because of his development of a 10-lot subdivision called Deacon Farm Lane in city’s Riverdale section.
Sanborn, 65, earned a salary of $108,726, the city said. He was hired on Sept. 3, 1997, appointed commissioner in 2002, and his retirement date was listed as Feb. 14, 2023.
Assistant Building Commissioner Donald Belanger is leading the department for the time being, the mayor’s office said.
“I am grateful for Bill’s dedication and hard work during his long career with the department. I wish him all the best in his retirement,” Mayor Greg Verga said in an email. “This is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to a critical department and we are working closely with the Building Department during this transition.”
In an interview, Sanborn said “technically” he retired, but he suspects the mayor chose not to reappoint him over the perception created due to his development of a 10-lot subdivision at 467 Washington St.
“He did not think city employees should be doing real estate development,” Sanborn said.
City records show Ashbryn Development Corp. of Brierwood Street in Gloucester as owner of the Deacon Farm Lane subdivision. Filings with the Secretary of the Commonwealth name Sanborn the president and sole officer of the corporation.
Ashbryn Development purchased property on Washington and Seeall streets in July 2019 from Sarah Krasowski for $938,000, according to city records. The deed and assessors records show the property is made up of three lots: 19,530 square feet at 473 Washington St., 23,300 square feet at 467R Washington St. and 4.08 acres located off Seeall Street.
The existing single-family home at 473 Washington St. is not part of the subdivision and Ashbryn sold this property separately for $550,000 in August 2020.
Sanborn said the subdivision did not require many waivers and those that were granted were typical of those given to others like it.
The definitive subdivision plan “went through all the proper procedures,” Sanborn said, with his attorney taking it through the process before the Planning Board, which unanimously approved it on Sept. 3, 2020, according to the meeting recording, which can be viewed on the city’s website.
He said the project fell into his lap, and it was a great way to be able to give his kids a piece of property in the seaport, where rising real estate prices are becoming difficult for the children of residents to afford.
He said most of the lots are being sold off for others to build the homes, and Ashbryn is only building one two-family home, which will be deed-restricted as affordable under the city’s inclusionary zoning.
He said Ashbryn wanted to keep the price of the lots and the homes relatively affordable with the goal of providing housing so people can stay in Gloucester. City records show prices for eight lots that have been sold average $230,250, ranging from $100,000 to $305,000. The lots range in size from 10,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet, with the exception of a large lot at the top.
Sanborn said one neighbor who opposed the development recently emailed him to say he enjoyed how it came out. He said his son, a Gloucester police officer, purchased one lot and his daughter plans to purchase the last lot once the subdivision road is finished.
He said another couple from Magnolia sold their house to purchase one of the lots. A local firefighter also purchased one, Sanborn said.
He said the mayor has not asked him directly about the project.
“He never once asked me about my project and never once asked me what we were doing,” he said.
Sanborn said he was not given a reason for not being reappointed as building commissioner, but he said he had a conversation with Verga in November 2021 before the mayor took office. Verga visited with the Building Department and Sanborn recalled Verga telling him “he didn’t think he was going to reappoint me at that time.”
“Bill Sanborn retired from his position as building commissioner on February 14, 2023. The City of Gloucester is grateful for his years of service. I wish him well in his retirement,” said Verga in an email to the Times about Sanborn’s comments.
Sanborn said he was hired in 1997 as the city’s assistant building inspector. He did a stint as the property manager for the Department of Public Works before being appointed by former Mayor John Bell as building commissioner, he said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.