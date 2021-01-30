Former Catholic school chosen as swing space

St. Ann Catholic School is one step closer to getting another chance to temporarily house schoolchildren as they await a new building.
Gloucester's School Committee voted to accept the recommendation of the Veterans Memorial School Swing Space RFP Evaluation Committee that St. Ann Catholic School at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets be leased to temporarily house the pupils and staff of Veterans Memorial Elementary School.
Committee member Joel Favazza abstained from the vote as he stated he has a child enrolled at Veterans who would be affected by the move.
Pathways for Children at 29 Emerson Ave. was the alternative site being vetted by School Committee and architectural designers Dore & Whittier.
But at the end of the day, city CFO John Dunn said, it really came down to space.
“We know we have had success in the past with St. Ann's as swing space for West Parish. We were really happy to get a second proposal from Pathways. But in the end, as we went back and forth, it really became apparent to us that the space that was offered by Pathways was just not going to be big enough to absorb all the things that were necessary in the momentum from Vets Memorial,” Dunn said at Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting.
With an approval from the School Committee and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, St. Ann Catholic School will be temporary housing for two years as the city builds a new school to replace Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools on the Veterans site at 11 Webster St. East Gloucester pupils and staff will remain in their building until the new school is finished, after which East Gloucester is slated for demolition.
Dunn said the city anticipates the rent — $19,000 a month — and needed cosmetics will add up to $1 million. The city must still negotiate the lease of St. Ann with its owner, the Archdiocese of Boston.
Looking at when St Ann was leased during the rebuilding of West Parish Elementary, Romeo Theken said she enjoyed seeing children visit nearby Sawyer Free Library, Burnham Field, and City Hall. She said, with COVID-19 to consider, she hopes that can happen again.
“I think that is the best alternative we have,” Romeo Theken said.
More discussion about the process than the place
While he ended up abstaining from the vote, Favazza had planned to vote against the RFP Committee’s recommendation.
He said he felt as if the School Committee was being “forced to vote on an issue for which we have no real choice and whether this was by accident or by intention, I just think it is unacceptable that we keep getting put in this position.”
“I’m sick of being put into this position,” he added.
Favazza said he felt the request for proposals (RFP) was being treated just as a formality that had to be processed.
He said that by announcing the use of St. Ann Catholic School as swing space, the School Committee is discouraging other property owners from responding to the request for proposals, is at risk of being abused in the negotiation of the lease, and "failed to really think about what is best for our students for the next two years."
School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, clearly frustrated, responded, stating that Favazza comes across as saying "we (the School Committee) do everything wrong and you're the gatekeeper of how we are supposed to act."
Furthermore, Prince said it was only through thorough vetting that the committee came to the conclusion of using St. Ann.
“I made the comment in an email that St. Ann’s was the only space big enough. I did not say that St. Ann’s is going to be the space, all I said was that it was the only space big enough,” Prince said.
"My comment was not an end result that we knew was coming," she said. "It was a fact."
Near the discussion's end, School Committee Jonathan Pope said he was offended that it keeps getting brought up that the School Committee is not doing things properly.
"We try very hard to do things right," Pope said. "The RFP was issued. Perhaps you got some information that wasn't correct at the time, but the process was followed."
While most of the discussion was about the process rather than the place, the location where the Veterans community will reside for the next two years has been chosen. And if negotiations well, that place is a vacant school in downtown Gloucester.
