Former chief justice says Budd 'has what it takes' to lead SJC

BOSTON — Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Kimberly Budd "has what it takes in every respect" to lead the state's highest court, one former chief justice said Thursday as Budd's confirmation hearing kicked off.
Gov. Charlie Baker last month nominated Budd to step into the seat that became vacant after the September death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants. The Governor's Council, which vets judicial nominees, began its confirmation hearing Tuesday, holding it in a large open banquet hall in the Statehouse and livestreaming the proceedings.
Former Chief Justice Roderick Ireland was the first to testify, saying Budd would "represent the court and serve the citizens of the commonwealth in a very positive way." Ireland was the first Black chief justice of the SJC, and Budd, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman to hold the role.
"She will study and apply established precedents to arrive at the correct resolution under the law, and she will draw upon her knowledge and life experience to bring human understanding to the consideration of those matters," Ireland said.
Baker called Gants' death "an enormous and hugely upsetting surprise" and said he and his team identified Budd as "a nominee who could step into that role and continue to bring the professionalism, the kindness, the grace and the decency, and the humility that Ralph and his predecessors have always brought to that role."
"We think that Associate Justice Budd is absolutely the right candidate for this moment based on her experience and frankly based on, as I said when I announced this nomination, her skills as a collaborator, a listener and a leader," Baker said.
A former Peabody resident, Budd attended Peabody Veterans Memorial High School as a member of the Class of 1984. She transferred to a new school for her senior year after her family moved to Atlanta.
Budd's father, former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd and her godfather, former attorney general Thomas Reilly, were among those attending the hearing, along with her husband, Bill Thompson, their oldest son, and a niece.