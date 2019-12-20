Former doctor gets 9 months for groping patient

PEABODY — A former Peabody neurologist found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a patient in 2017 was sentenced to serve nine months of a 2 1/2-year jail term Friday.
Levitsky was found guilty of one count of indecent assault and battery following a two-day trial, where a Peabody woman, a professional in her 40s who suffered from alcohol dependence, testified that Levitsky fondled and groped her breasts, making odd sounds and commenting on their appearance during an office visit on March 1, 2017.
She had been going to Levitsky's office, across from the Northshore Mall, once a month to receive injections of Vivitrol, to curb her craving for alcohol.
Levitsky practiced one day a week in the office, specializing in addiction and pain management.
Levitsky, who took the stand in his own defense, claimed that he had simply performed a "limited breast exam" on the patient, in order, he said, to reassure her that she was not fat.
It took the jury less than 20 minutes to reject that defense.
Prosecutor Michael Varone had sought a total of 18 months in custody for Levitsky, to be followed by supervised probation.
It's not Levitsky's first conviction. In 1990 he pleaded guilty under the terms of an agreement to a reduced charge of assault and battery, involving a patient he treated in 1986. She was one of six former patients at that time to make formal complaints to the Board of Registration over Levitsky's conduct.
His license was suspended at that time, but later reinstated with probationary conditions, which he was later accused of violating. He was also accused in a disciplinary complaint with having performed a breast and groin examination on a woman patient in 2003, but a hearing officer later concluded the exams were medically appropriate because the woman had complained of not feeling well before the exam. He was not charged in that case.
Varone had provided Barretto with a copy of Levitsky's record prior to the sentencing.
"This defendant has used his position for years, as demonstrated by his conviction and Board of Registration in Medicine reports, to act in a predatory manner," Varone told the judge. Levitsky, said the prosecutor, used his "position of power, authority and trust to exploit one of the most vulnerable populations in society, addicts in recovery."
"I can think of few things more despicable," Varone said.
Prior to the sentencing, Levitsky's attorney argued the former doctor's history was not relevant to the judge's decision, telling Barretto that Levitsky should be punished for "25 seconds of unlawful conduct."
Joseph Mulhall, who had represented Levitsky since the charges were filed against him 2 1/2 years ago, and through two trials, also urged Barretto to consider the greater hardship a jail sentence would impose on an extremely elderly man, and argued that Levitsky, who has surrendered his medical license, would be no risk to re-offend, calling the crimes "situational."
A psychologist hired by the defendant also submitted a report suggesting that Levitsky is at low risk of committing a new offense, given his advanced age and medical problems.
Mulhall proposed a suspended one-year jail term, with credit for the seven days Levitsky spent in custody between the verdict and sentencing. He also suggested that if the judge was considering committed time, that he make it house arrest.
Levitsky is a former Topsfield resident who now divides his time between homes in Sarasota, Florida, and Ossipee, New Hampshire.
Varone suggested that Mulhall's characterization of a 25-second crime "completely ignores the fact" that the victim has had to live with the consequences and emotional toll both on herself and her family for "two years, nine months and 19 some-odd days."
Levitsky will receive credit for the seven days he spent in custody after the Dec. 13 jury verdict, and must serve at least 4 1/2 months before he can seek parole.
The balance of his sentence was suspended for three years, and Levitsky will be on conditions that include registering as a sex offender, undergoing a sex offender evaluation and treatment, staying away from and having no contact with the victim in the case or any other witnesses, and that he not seek to practice medicine again.
