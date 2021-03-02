ROCKPORT — Liam O'Connell, the lawyer representing former fire Chief James Doyle, has filed a grievance regarding Doyle's termination. The town, through its lawyer, said it will not entertain the accusations.
The grievance was addressed to the town's Personnel Board despite there being no such an active board in town and in spite of the fact Doyle had signed a "last-chance" agreement following a March 2019 verbal altercation with a subordinate. One of the conditions of the agreement was that Doyle could not challenge selectmen if they chose to fire him if there were any other incident. Doyle was fired Feb. 3.
In O'Connell's filing, he claims the town's shift from a Personnel Board to a human resources director is "in violation of the town charter, bylaws, and personnel regulations."
Town Counsel Deborah Ecker of KP Law, in a letter sent to O'Connell on Friday, Feb. 26, stated the town will not be responding to the grievance. The letter reiterated "the Board of Selectmen is the ultimate authority for personnel functions" and a personnel board "would not have the authority to supersede the Board of Selectmen's authority."
Ecker's letter describes O'Connell's filing as "untimely" and "invalid." His letter is dated Feb. 19, which is 11 business days after Doyle's termination on Feb. 3. According to Article 20 of the town's personnel regulations, the window for a fired employee to dispute their termination is within 10 business days.
Also, Ecker's letter disputes O'Connell's accusations that the town's shift from a Personnel Board to a human resources director violates Rockport's charter, bylaws and personnel rules.
"... While this correspondence does not address every single statement, argument and allegation contained in your Feb. 19 correspondence," it reads, "the choice not to respond does not amount to a concession as to the accuracy or validity of such claims (which are in fact disputed)."
Personnel Board questions
However, in past public statements, town officials claimed members of Personnel Board, of their own accord, caused this shift and did so legally.
It was the Personnel Board that created the HR director position in 2015. Selectmen appointed Mitch Vieira, currently the town administrator, to the job in June 15 of that year.
"E. Richter, Personnel Board member, said this is an important role for any community or business," the meeting minutes read. "He said it's apparent that the town administrator trusts M. Vieira and this is a position that well suits him."
According to the town's website, the human resource director is tasked with "the recruitment of new employees, providing training (including anti-harassment, ethics, conflict of interest, etc.), union negotiations, overseeing the performance review process for all employees, handling union grievances and non-union employee issues and complaints, and working on job classification and other matters that may arise."
With a town employee serving as a full-time HR director, the town is able to instate personnel policies without being bogged down by procedural requirements required by a part-time board of volunteers bound by Open Meeting Law.
When appointed as HR director, Vieira was the assistant town administrator. Vieira continued as HR director when he was named town administrator in the interim in 2018 and full-time in 2019.
As the years went on, the Personnel Board was struggling to find its place at Town Hall, according to Town Counsel Michelle Randazzo. As she explained during selectmen's meeting on Feb. 16 of this year, a municipal personnel board is "a holdover from the older days when you didn't have the type of staffing that you do in town government."
The Personnel Board asked Randazzo for advice, she claimed, and she recommended they step down. They did so in June 2019.
"It's up to the board to decide whether or not it's going to fulfill those functions" of the town's personnel regulations, she said. "In the absence of the board, the Select Board could act in that capacity as they see necessary."
The following fall, the town of Manchester expressed interest in hiring a regional HR director to cover Manchester, Rockport and Hamilton. At a selectmen'd meeting in October, Vieira expressed interest in the idea, considering his new role. As town Administrator and HR director, town employees were essentially made to report any issues or complaints to their boss, Vieira directly.
The intermunicipal agreement for a regional HR director was finalized in June 2020, and HR Director Michelle Carroll was brought on to serve all three communities.
