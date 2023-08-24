ROCKPORT — A former assistant fire chief is claiming he was demoted and fired in retaliation for attempting to investigate sexual harassment within the ranks.
Steven Abell Jr. is seeking damages for his lost income, “substantial” emotional distress, attorney’s fees and potential punitive damages from the town of Rockport, former fire Chief Kirk Keating and current fire Chief Mark Wonson.
Abell, in an Aug. 10 filing with Essex Superior Court, claims he was mistreated and demoted in retaliation for his November 2020 effort to bring attention to the sexual harassment allegations and the department failing to get the permits needed to hold live-fire training in January 2021. He further claims the defendants violated his rights under the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act.
“I have nothing to say about that,” Wonson said when reached Monday.
Efforts to reach Keating and Abell were unsuccessful.
On Aug. 10, 2021, the Select Board voted 4-1 to remove Abell from the Board of Fire Engineers, effectively demoting him from assistant fire chief in the process, with current board Chair Sarah Wilkinson voting in favor of his reappointment.
Abell reportedly started working for the Rockport Fire Department in 1993 as a substitute firefighter and worked his way up to assistant chief.
In the court filing, Abell claims he received complaints alleging misconduct against a male lieutenant who was accused of sexual harassing a female firefighter, specifically that he made lewd comments. The town later terminated the lieutenant’s employment, according to filing.
In the court filing, Abell said his investigation of the allegations “uncovered a history of sexual harassment perpetrated by (the lieutenant) against her.”
According to the filing, former Fire Chief James Doyle asked Abell: “Do we really want to follow through with it for him? It could ruin him really badly.”
In response, Abell said, “There’s no other way,” according to the filing. “We have to investigate this in a consistent manner. I can’t deviate from how I investigate other complaints.”
Efforts to reach Doyle for comment before deadline were also unsuccessful.
On Nov. 3, 2020, Abell reportedly completed his investigation into the sexual harassment allegation.
Six days later, on Nov. 9, a group of Rockport Fire Department members demanded Abell’s removal as a member of the Board of Fire Engineers. Among the allegations against Abell were that he “removed several members for issues without previously addressing them in a less severe manner, short of termination.”
According to the filing, the same firefighters started a social media campaign to remove Abell as assistant fire chief.
On Nov. 10, 2020, Rockport placed Doyle on administrative leave as chief and appointed then Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Keating as acting fire chief.
The Select Board in February 2021 removed Doyle as chief; Doyle later sued several town officials for wrongful termination, but the U.S District Court dismissed the case.
Abell’s filing contends soon after Keating became acting chief, he began excluding Abell completely from department communications.
On Dec. 8, 2021, Abell met with Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira to discuss the firefighters’ letter requesting Abell’s removal from the Board of Fire Engineers.
During the meeting, Abell expressed his concerns about the lack of communications from Keating — adding his “capacity had been willfully diminished by not including me in any decision-making capacity as a member of the (Board of Fire Engineers).”
Efforts to reach Vieira before deadline were unsuccessful.
According to the filing, on Jan. 15, 2021, then Capt. Frank Favaloro, who has since retired, posted a copy of a letter detailing a vote of no confidence in Abell to his personal Facebook page, The letter was addressed to the Select Board, demanding Abell be removed from his position.
Abell, a Rockport resident, claims in court papers, that he had filed a written complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) related to his retaliation claim. On Aug. 10, 2022, Abell reportedly withdrew his charge from the MCAD and the agency issued a dismissal on Aug. 15, 2022.
Information from previous staff reports was used in this piece.
