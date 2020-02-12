Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.