Former mayor featured in new docuseries

A former mayor of Gloucester will be hitting the big screen this fall.
As part of part of Boyd Technologies and Digital Eyes Film’s documentary series "Project Frontline," Gloucester resident Carolyn Kirk will be one of many subjects that share how they play a continued role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pilot episode is scheduled to air Wednesday, Sept 23.
Kirk’s air time will be spent explaining how the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT) started early in the COVID crisis to help state manufacturers pivot to produce personal protective equipment and other critical supplies.
“At the time of the crisis we didn’t know what the capabilities were,” she said. “We just said that there was a short supply, we have manufacturers, and let’s see what we can produce here in Massachusetts.”
As of September, Kirk said, companies supported by MERT have produced over 9 million pieces of personal protective equipment for the marketplace and 50 companies have gone through the MERT's program.
“The work that we are doing has been so important to the COVID-19 response,” Kirk said, who is the executive director of the public economic development organization Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.
The "Project Frontline"pilot episode, "The Crisis" — in which Kirk is featured, provides viewers with a detailed account of the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s reaction and established protocols, and businesses and organizations that rose to the occasion to assist the Commonwealth’s fight.
The impact of the statewide shutdown will be covered with respect to business operations, professions and industries deemed "essential," health care for non-COVID-19 impacted individuals, and families affected by school shutdowns and work-from-home environments, Boyd Technologies and Digital Eyes Film said in a prepared statement.
“We’re giving an in-depth look of the ecosystem here in Massachusetts to show the public the many good deeds from businesses and organizations that answered the call and pivoted their operations for the greater good of the Commonwealth,” said Matthew Boyd, chief commercial officer at Boyd Technologies. “Although we are only in the early stages of the pandemic fight, and research points to an expected surge this fall or winter, one of the few silver linings thus far is that the manufacturing industry in America, especially as it pertains to here in Massachusetts, is alive, thriving and reliable during times of crisis.”
The virtual premiere event for the first episode of "Project Frontline" is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Following the episode, attendees will have the chance to participate in a panel discussion and question and answer session with the producers and subjects of the documentary. Details on the release of the second episode, "Building a Response," are expected soon.
The Frontline documentary will live on the Boyd Technologies website, visit www.boydtech.com, and is expected to be available on select video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.
