BEVERLY — A former nurse who worked at Beverly Hospital for about two months — after allegedly failing to disclose that he was facing disciplinary proceedings for misconduct at three other hospitals — is set to plead guilty later this month to stealing opioid pain medication from the emergency room there in 2016.
Mark Croft, 48, of West Boylston, was charged by federal prosecutors late last month with obtaining drugs by fraud and tampering with a consumer product. He has entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office, court records show.
The complaint alleges that Croft used the information of two emergency room patients to access an automated dispensing machine, where he withdrew pre-filled syringes containing painkillers. In one incident on Jan. 10, 2016, he used the information of a 62-year-old man to take a syringe of hydromorphone, the generic form of Dilaudid, from the dispensing machine, prosecutors charge. Croft then withdrew some of the drug, re-filled it with saline solution, and put it back in the machine. The syringe was found to contain just 13% hydromorphone.
In the other incident prosecutors detailed, the information of a 50-year-old man on Jan. 4, 2016, to withdraw meperidine, the generic form of Demerol, from the dispensing machine.
Court papers say Croft took the medications for his own use.
The facility was identified in court papers as “Hospital A.” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that the alleged thefts took place at Beverly Hospital, where Croft worked from Nov. 23, 2015 until Jan. 14, 2016, when his conduct was discovered.
At the time, however, he was facing disciplinary action by the Board of Registration in Nursing involving misconduct at three other medical facilities, UMass Memorial Medical Center, AdCare Hospital, and Baystate Medical Center, in 2014 and 2015.
Croft did not disclose to Beverly Hospital that he was facing proceedings, nor did he disclose that he signed an initial agreement not to practice on Dec. 5, 2015, less than two weeks after starting a contract position at the Herrick Road facility.
Jennifer Rosenberg, a spokeswoman for Beverly Hospital, said the hospital fully cooperated with the government’s investigation.
“As soon as we discovered the issue with the traveling nurse, we notified the appropriate authorities and immediately terminated the nurse’s contract,” Rosenberg said. “No patients were impacted, and Beverly Hospital implemented additional safeguards to ensure our patients continue to be protected.”
Croft voluntarily surrendered his nursing license in February 2016 as a disciplinary sanction for all of the incidents, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health confirmed.
Under the terms of a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court, prosecutors are expected to ask that Croft serve 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Croft has also agreed not to challenge any sentence of up to 51 months in prison, according to the filing. He is expected to plead guilty in the case on Jan. 28.
A message left with Croft’s attorney, Syrie Fried, was not returned on Wednesday.
