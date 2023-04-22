Former pizza shop owner pleads guilty in pandemic relief fraud case

BEVERLY — The former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly pleaded guilty last week in federal court to charges that he fraudulently applied for more than $600,000 in pandemic relief loans and used the money to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont, two vehicles, and air time for his cryptocurrency-themed radio show.
Dana McIntyre, 59, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.
McIntyre, who now lives in Grafton, Vermont, and previously lived in Beverly and Essex, faces up to a combined 40 years in prison and $750,000 in fines on the wire fraud and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said McIntyre fraudulently received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of over $660,000, then sold Rasta Pasta Pizzeria and used nearly all the money to purchase and improve an alpaca farm in Vermont, buy two vehicles — including a classic 1950 Hudson — and air time for the “The Dana Crypto Show.”
According to prosecutors, McIntyre used the names of his adult children to submit two fraudulent applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for fictitious businesses.
Beginning in April 2020, he falsely claimed in weekly filings that he was not working or receiving income because of the pandemic, when in fact he was still operating Rasta Pasta Pizzeria and paying himself income from the business. By the time he sold the restaurant in September 2020, he had received over $17,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance and related benefits that he was not entitled to receive, prosecutors said
In April 2020, McIntyre submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of over $600,000. He inflated information about the number of employees and payroll expenses at Rasta Pasta Pizzeria, claiming that he had 47 employees and a monthly payroll of $265,000 at the small pizza shop in a strip mall on Cabot Street.
McIntyre was arrested in May 2021 and indicted by a federal grand jury.
McIntyre is a former president of Salem Rotary Club. In the early 2000s, when he owned a landscaping business in Salem, he helped lead a team of Rotary members to Bolivia to help children born with cleft lip and cleft palate. He also organized an annual holiday party for children in the state’s foster care system and led efforts to raise money for a community center in Salem’s Point neighborhood.
The announcement of McIntyre’s guilty plea was made by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins and officials from the FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The case was prosecuted by Rollins’ Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, pleighton@gloucestertimes.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.