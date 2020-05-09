Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies

Former women's professional baseball players Mary Pratt, left, of Quincy, Mass., and Maddy English, right, of Everett, Mass., are joined by their friend Marie Cronin, center, at the opening of the New England Women's Sports Hall of Fame in Saugus, Mass., in 1999. Pratt and English were members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, passed away peacefully at a nursing home, according to her nephew, Walter Pratt. She was 101. Steven Tackeff/AP file photo