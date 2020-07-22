BEVERLY — The former Salem News building on Dunham Road could be filling up fast.
The Tile Source, a business now at the Cummings Center, has applied for a variance from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals to allow it to move to 32 Dunham Road. And the company that owns the building said two other tenants could soon be moving in as well.
"There's been a lot of interest," said John Coughlin, a project manager for Gateway Realty Trust of Essex.
Gateway Realty Trust bought the building for $3 million in February after The Salem News, a sister paper of the Times, moved out. The building had been occupied by the former Beverly Times and then The Salem News, since it was built in 1969. The Salem News is now located at 300 Rosewood Drive in Danvers.
Coughlin said The Tile Source would occupy about one-third of the building. The two other prospective tenants would occupy the rest of the space. Coughlin declined to identify the two other businesses.
The Tile Source, which designs and sells floor and wall tiles, needs a variance from the ZBA because 32 Dunham Road is not zoned for retail businesses. Its application to the ZBA said the tile business is "similar in many ways" to the historic use of the building as a newspaper office because it also involves design, sales, storage of product, and distribution.
The Tile Source will have a retail design showroom but would be unlikely to serve many customers at a time due to the nature and logistics of the business, the application said. It said The Tile Source "is not a typical retail sales location with substantial traffic."
The Tile Source has been at the Cummings Center for 14 years. Owner Jennifer Martyn declined to comment because her application had yet to be approved.
Coughlin said Gateway Realty Trust has been meeting with neighbors to discuss their concerns about construction, landscaping and traffic.
"I'm being very sensitive to the residential neighbors in back of us in terms of what goes in there," he said. "You could put a food processing plant in there. Ultimately what goes in there is going to be friendlier to a residential neighborhood."
The ZBA hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely via Google Meets.
