Anthony J. “Tony” Verga Sr., the former executive director of the Fisheries Commission, a seven-term state representative, a champion for veterans causes and father of Gloucester’s mayor, Gregory Verga, died Friday morning, March 10, at Beverly Hospital after a brief illness, according to the mayor’s office. He was 87.
“Please be advised that the city of Gloucester flags have been placed at half staff in honor of state Rep. Anthony Verga, United States Navy who passed away March 10, 2023,” posted Director of Veterans Services Adam Curcuru on his Facebook page.
“Tony dedicated his life in support of his fellow veterans, working to bring the VA Clinic to Gloucester, even in retirement continuing to bring veterans to services and actively involved with the Veterans Office. Thank you for your lifelong dedication, to our country, community, and our fellow veterans,” Curcuru said.
Tony Verga was predeceased by his wife of 65 years; Adrienne M. Verga died at age 84 on Sept. 27, 2022. The couple met at the now defunct St. Ann’s High School, and Adrienne Verga became not only Tony Verga's partner in marriage but a partner on his many campaigns.
The couple raised seven children on Portuguese Hill: daughter Jeanmarie Chartier and sons Peter, Anthony Jr., Matthew, Kevin, Steven and the mayor. Tony Verga continued to live in the neighborhood until his passing. The couple had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In his political life, Verga represented the 5th Essex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1995 through 2008. He was preceded in office by Gloucester’s long-time state senator, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, and succeeded in office by state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
