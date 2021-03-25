As the weather warms, Gloucester will discuss how to care for local quarries and trails that may be visited by many nature-lovers this summer.
City Councilor Val Gilman has scheduled a virtual forum for Thursday, March 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with speakers Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, police Chief Ed Conley and historian Les Bartlett to discuss the priorities and challenges surrounding current quarry access in Lanesville.
Last summer, residents and out-of-towners flooded the quarries in and around Gloucester, leaving many neighbors to deal with illegal parking on their properties as well litter and graffiti left by the visitors.
Because of the increase in visitors, the city temporarily closed Lanesville quarries and their access trails last June and set fines up to $300 for littering.
Since then, city administrators have teamed up with community members to try and find a solution.
In September, Gilman hosted an in-person and socially distanced meeting at Plum Cove Beach to get input from the public on Lanesville quarries' management.
Thursday’s meeting will continue that conversation and include a question and answer period where the public is welcome to comment.
Gilman has created a survey to poll people's opinions of the current and proposed quarry management, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/39dWtsj.
Questions can be sent to vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Public forum to discuss Lanesville quarries and trails.
When: Thursday, March 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom. Join from computer or smart device at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/89193169585; or by phone, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID is 891 9316 9585.
Questions may be emailed to City Councilor Val Gilman at vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov.