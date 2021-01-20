Forum to focus on combined school project 

Gloucester's school district will be hosting a virtual community forum to talk about the progress of combining two elementary schools.
The city will host the community forum and provide an update on the construction of a new elementary school at 11 Webster St. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. The online meeting is set to inform the public about the most recent design work for the new school which will serve the student bodies and staff of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools, the progress on selecting temporary housing for the Veterans school community during the project, and the work on exterior and interior materials.
According to the school district's website, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.
The $66.7 million construction project, approved by 52.32% of local voters during the November elections, is set to break ground in October 2021 with an estimated completion date of September 2023.
A total of 7,854, or 47.68%, of registered Gloucester voters opposed the temporary raise to their property taxes to combine the two schools at Webster Street.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to reimburse Gloucester a maximum of $26.9 million, which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
In addition to talking about the new school, Wednesday night’s discussion will touch on the two potential sites for “swing” space.
St. Ann Catholic School at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets and Pathways for Children at 29 Emerson Ave. are being vetted by the city's School Committee and architectural designers Dore & Whittier as temporary housing for the pupils and staff of Veterans Memorial Elementary School.
Pathways has offered a rent of $20,000 a month while the Archdiocese of Boston has put the use of the St. Ann facility at $19,000 a month, city CFO John Dunn explained.
A $1 million loan authorization was approved by the city in September to fund the swing space, at whichever site is chosen. Other ancillary costs which received a loan authorization by the City Council included $1.5 million to $2 million for the relocation of the ball field currently located at Mattos Field and $1.2 million for the demolition and eventual site distribution work at East Gloucester Elementary School.
