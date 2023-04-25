The sustainability features of the 2025 Sawyer Free Library took center stage at the Gloucester Stage Company on East Main Street during a “Building a Sustainable Future” presentation.
“With an all-electric heating system and solar energy, the 2025 Sawyer Free Library building will be the first public building on Cape Ann that generates renewable energy and uses no, as in zero, fossil fuels and this is truly remarkable,” said Mayor Greg Verga to applause from dozens in the audience that included members of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition and TownGreen during Thursday’s event.
“As a coastal community, the impacts of climate change and sea level rise are a reality we must all face and do our part to combat,” Verga said. “Our new library is designed to be Gloucester’s future. This is a project built on sustainability. This project will make our community a leader in sustainability and renewable energy efforts and demonstrate Gloucester’s commitment to climate action.”
The project involves the renovation of the library’s 1913 and 1976 buildings along with a 14,000-square-foot addition.
It aims to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Version 4 Gold Certification and Mass Save Path 1 Net-Zero-Ready Verification by minimizing energy demand, generating as much electricity as possible through solar panels, and securing a renewable source for additional electricity to achieve net-zero energy.
Mern Sibley, president of the library’s board, said board members look forward to breaking ground in September, with dozens in the audience applauding the much anticipated start of the $29 million project.
“The Sawyer Free Library will exemplify what a 21st-century public library can be and should be,” Sibley said. In addition to the project increasing library services to Gloucester and Cape Ann, Sibley thanked the audience for being part of efforts “to make our environment more resilient and sustainable or generations to come.”
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said he was not only excited to learn about the modernization project but “to understand the role that it will play in helping us understand one of the most important challenges of our generation and that is meeting the obligation we have to confront the issue of climate change.”
Project architect Matt Oudens, founding principal of Oudens Ello Architecture in Boston, shared some of the sustainability aspects of the library.
As far as energy use goes, the building will eliminate fossil fuels and will be all electric. Its power usage will be offset by rooftop solar panels, generating at a minimum 30kW of solar energy. Improvement in the building’s thermal envelop, including additional thermal insulation, new windows and high-efficiency systems, will help with the building’s performance. The building will have all-electric HVAC systems, LED light fixtures, high-efficiency smart lighting controls, and will make use of natural light, including a new clerestory.
The building aims to conserve water with an 8,000-gallon tank able to collect more than 150,000 gallons a year of rainwater that will be stored and used for irrigation. This collection system along with low-flow fixtures should reduce water usage by 30%. Landscaping will be made up of native and drought-tolerant plantings.
The parking lot will feature Electric Vehicle Level 2 charging stations and an e-bike hub, Oudens said.
Library Director Jenny Benedict told the audience the goal this year is to raise $1.5 million for sustainability for the project, and so far the library has raised about a third of that committed.
For more information about the Sawyer Free Library and the library project, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
